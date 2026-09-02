Transfer Rumors: Liverpool’s Camara Sabotage; Barcelona Make January Alvarez Vow

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lewis Hall is still a priority for Manchester United. | George Wood/Getty Images

After failing to sign Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall this summer, Manchester United fully intend to circle back in 2027 to snag the Englishman’s signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

It is all part of the Red Devils’ plan to revamp their defense next summer. The rebuild could cost in excess of $674 million (£500 million). (Source: The Telegraph)

Newcastle, though, are still determined to hold onto Hall and are willing to offer the 21-year-old a massive new contract to keep him at St James’ Park and out of United’s clutches. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea were left scrambling after their failed Lamine Camara transfer. The club was linked with free agent midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to give Xabi Alonso some additional depth in the middle of the park, but the Blues will not sign the former Liverpool man this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Speaking of Camara, Liverpool instructed the midfielder and Monaco to wait and not go through with the move to Stamford Bridge. The Reds are seemingly keen on making a move for the Senegal international next summer. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

After Arsenal failed to capture Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez, assistant manager Gabriel Heinze tried to convince Inter striker Lautaro Martínez to join the defending English champions. (Source: Daily Mail)

Despite interest from both United and Chelsea, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly never had any desire to leave north London. The 19-year-old always intended to fight for minutes at his boyhood club no matter what offer came around. (Source: The Athletic)

Wantaway Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has agreed personal terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor. The Brazilian is keen on playing with Mohamed Salah, but is worried Spurs will come in the way of the move. (Source: Daily Mail)

Everton rejected a last-minute push from Chelsea to sign midfielder James Garner. The Blues were willing to shell out $87.6 million (£65 million) for the 25-year-old, but Everton would not entertain such an offer so late on Deadline Day. (Source: talkSPORT)

Olympiacos have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey. The 29-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Greek side through 2029. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

United striker Chido Obi is headed to Dutch side Willem II on a season-long loan. The desire is for the teenager to get regular minutes and develop his game. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Pablo Barrios is wanted by Chelsea. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Barcelona are not giving up on signing Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez. The Catalans are preparing to reignite their pursuit in January. (Source: El Nacional)

They will not have an easy time snagging Alvarez’s signature. Atlético Madrid warned Barcelona the price tag for the Argentine is $567.8 million (€490 million). (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

José Mourinho’s favorite midfield option this summer was Enzo Fernández despite Real Madrid’s public denial. (Source: The Athletic)

Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios is being targeted by Chelsea as Xabi Alonso’s dream Enzo Fernández replacement. The Blues are prepared to make a formal $115.9 million (€100 million) offer in the winter transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte was keen on joining Barcelona this summer and club president Joan Laporta was onboard. The Catalans began exploring a potential deal, but in the end Athletic Club did not want to sell the Spaniard. (Source: The Athletic)

Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio was already on thin ice at the club and just barely avoided a transfer this summer due to an injury. But after recently being convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol, his place at the Bernabéu is more uncertain than ever. (Source: Fichajes)