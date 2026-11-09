Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Join Four-Team Race for Como Star; PSG Chase Gavi

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rio Ngumoha is in talks with Liverpool over a new contract. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Manchester United are one of the sides scouting Rennes’ highly rated left back Mahamadou Nagida, who is already a regular for Cameroon at 21. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso is a more experienced option for United, but they have competition from Barcelona. (Source: TuttoJuve)

The Red Devils have also shown persistent interest in Como center back Jacobo Ramón. Liverpool and Chelsea have the defender on their radars as well, but all three clubs might lose out to Real Madrid, who could trigger their buy-back clause next summer. (Source: AS)

Liverpool want to lock down young winger Rio Ngumoha as soon as possible. The two parties are in talks over a new deal, with links to Bayern Munich amounting to nothing concrete beyond just admiration. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The Reds are also working to secure Ronald Araújo’s future at Anfield. Liverpool want to trigger his buy option in January, and are hoping early negotiations will tempt Barcelona to drop his price. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher is likely to leave north London on loan in January in search of more consistent minutes after falling down Roberto De Zerbi’s pecking order. (Source: Keith Wyness, via Inside Track podcast)

Arsenal are considering a January swoop for Club Brugge’s jet-heeled winger Carlos Forbs to provide even more cover for Bukayo Saka. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

After his recent off-the-pitch antics, there is virtually no chance Jack Grealish earns a permanent move to Everton at the end of the season. He is set to become a free agent next summer when his Manchester City contract expires. (Source: Football Insider)

Lens defender Ismaëlo Ganiou, billed as the next Raphaël Varane, is being tracked by Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford. Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah could be in for a blockbuster move across the Atlantic. Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are in pursuit of the Italian, as are the Toffees. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez’s Barcelona dream is over. | Florencia Tan Jun/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are expected to finalize JJ Gabriel’s transfer at some point in the next two weeks. United and Michael Carrick did everything to get the teenager to stay at Old Trafford, but he is set to sign his first professional contract with Los Blancos. (Source: Jorge C. Picon)

Having missed out on Gabriel, Barcelona have shifted their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt’s 16-year-old sensation Niko Iličević. There is competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and City. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona now consider the possibly of signing wantaway Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez all but impossible. Club president Joan Laporta considers the matter closed. (Source: El Nacional)

Bayern Munich and PSG are keeping a close eye on Gavi’s situation at Barcelona, who will only part ways with the midfielder if he asks to leave. (Source: Juan Jesus)

There might be no room for Franco Mastantuono to return back to Real Madrid following his loan stint with Fiorentina. The Argentine will not beat out Arda Güler or Yan Diomande for minutes, and the potential return of Nico Paz could fully shut the door on his return. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa have been linked with Barcelona gem Abraima Tonkara, but the defending Spanish champions already shut down any possible exit for the La Masia product. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)