Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Get Left Back Green Light; Bellingham’s Real Madrid Twist

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United’s left back search could be coming to an end in January. Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell wants to make Old Trafford his new home and has already informed the club of his decision. (Source: inindykaila)

Chelsea’s sights remain on Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton. The Blues would take either player in the January transfer window, but are prepared to play the long game if they have to wait until the summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Despite links to Bayern Munich, Florian Wirtz is not in line for a return to Germany. The Liverpool man is too expensive for Vincent Kompany’s side to buy in January. (Source: Christian Falk)

Bayern Munich instead are focusing their efforts on securing Morgan Gibbs-White’s signature. The German champions are the frontrunners to sign the Nottingham Forest star, who would reunite with England teammate Harry Kane. (Source: talkSPORT)

Arsenal are expected to make an official offer for 17-year-old midfielder Luca Weinhandl in the winter window. Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are also keen on the Sturm Graz gem. (Source: TEAMtalk)

After 10 seasons at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk is in for a new challenge at the end of the season. Liverpool are not prepared to offer him a contract extension and will instead allow him to leave as a free agent this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Official approaches from Arsenal and United are expected to come this winter for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey. Chelsea are also in the running after they inquired about the No. 9 this summer. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Tottenham Hotspur’s dreams of signing Raphinha are dead. The forward has pledged his future to Barcelona with a new contract. Spurs were the Premier League side that pushed the hardest—to no avail—to sign the Brazilian this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool outcast Federico Chiesa is ready to move on from Merseyside in the January window if his position in the team does not improve. (Source: Calciomercato)

Speaking of outcasts, Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho is being monitored by clubs in Spain after limited minutes in the early stages of his time at Aston Villa. La Liga could be a potential escape route for the winger. (Source: Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are hoping to hijack Brighton & Hove Albion’s move for 18-year-old center back Mauro Coronel, whose contract with Club Nacional expires at the end of December. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Gavi could be on his way out of Catalonia. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Despite Jude Bellingham having two years left on his current contract, Real Madrid are planning to offer the midfield maestro an extension. The renewal could be finalized much quicker than anyone expected—potentially as early as the next two weeks. (Source: Matteo Moretto, via Radio MARCA).

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is Luis Enrique’s top target for the winter and summer transfer windows. Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a €45 million ($51.2 million) offer for the Spaniard. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan view Real Madrid striker Endrick as the perfect signing. Ruben Amorim has the Brazilian at the top of his transfer wishlist. (Source: Calciomercato)

Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez will not get his Barcelona wish—at least in January. The Catalans have instead made signing a center back their priority for the winter window. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Sociedad center back Jon Martín is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are closely monitoring the 20-year-old, while Real Madrid and Barcelona keep tabs as well. (Source: fussball-news)

Atlético Madrid are keen on Montpellier striker Laciné Megnan-Pavé. Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica are also monitoring the 16-year-old. (Source: Ekrem Konur)