Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland is a wanted man. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has got up to £500 million ($655 million) to spend this January to lead the Red Devils out of their current crisis. The club is talking about going after Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Newcastle United fullback Lewis Hall. (Source: Bryan King, via Football Insider)

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all gunning for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Cityzens are considering selling the unstoppable Norwegian for an eye-watering fee around €150 million ($164.6 million) (Source: Tutto Juve)

Perhaps a more realistic, immediate option for the Reds is Monza striker Gustavo Varela. Liverpool have sent scouts to closely monitor the 21-year-old, who leads the Serie A Golden Boot race. There is also interest from Juventus and Napoli, as well as Spurs, Brentford and Sunderland. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea have made the first move in the race to sign Real Betis wonderkid José Antonio Morante, but the Blues saw their initial approach rejected by the Spanish club, who is determined to keep the teenager in Seville. (Source: TEAMtalk)

United’s pursuit of Fulham center back Calvin Bassey has hit a snag. The Cottagers are pushing to extend the defender’s contract to keep him away from Old Trafford. (Source: The Athletic)

Arsenal are strongly interested in signing Brentford star Kevin Schade in January to give Mikel Arteta more depth up top. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Despite links to Juventus, United striker Benjamin Šeško will not leave Old Trafford in January. The Slovenia international is fully focused on recovering from injury and then making an impact in the second half of the season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing after an additional attacking reinforcement this winter, but they will find it hard to procure their desired target in Georges Mikautadze. The Villarreal striker, who is also wanted by Everton, will not be considered for a sale while the Yellow Submarine remain in the Champions League. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa received an approach from La Liga’s Valencia about striker Tammy Abraham. Discussions are in the early stages, with both sides evaluating the potential deal. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Unai Emery is more concerned with bringing in Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia in January. But the Blues will only consider parting ways with the Belgian if they can bring in several reinforcements this winter. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Nico Paz could be back at the Bernabéu next season. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Real Madrid are willing to increase Jude Bellingham’s salary to €22 million ($24.1 million) per season to lock down the midfield maestro to a new contract. But the England international wants assurances from the club it will continue building a team that can compete for titles for the foreseeable future. (Source: OKDIARIO)

Barcelona is exploring a swap deal for wantaway fullback Alejandro Balde and Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso. But the Italian outfit is currently unwilling to pay the €40 million ($43.9 million) fee demanded by the defending Spanish champions. (Source: Fichajes)

Should the Catalans facilitate an exit for Balde, they want to bring in Tottenham right back Pedro Porro. Barcelona’s other top priority is signing a left-footed center back that won’t break the bank. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have made up their minds: they want to bring sensational attacking midfielder Nico Paz back to the Bernabéu next summer. The club is determined to trigger its €80 million ($87.8 million) buy-black clause for the Como star ahead of the 2027–28 season. (Source: COPE)

With Aurélien Tchouaméni inking a contract extension with Los Blancos, any push for Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi has been snuffed out. (Source: Fichajes)