Transfer Rumors: Mbappe Sells Olise on Real Madrid; Pochettino Prompts Man Utd Exodus

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a sensational Premier League return. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino knows he must bring in quality players to get Manchester United back on track. The Argentine is targeting two center backs, two midfielders and a world-class striker. (Source: indykaila)

The Red Devils also need reinforcements on either flank. United are keeping tabs on Chelsea right back Malo Gusto, who also has interest from Manchester City. (Source: talkSPORT)

To make room for the suspected new signings, Pochettino will bid farewell to Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee and several others. (Source: indykaila)

Despite recent reports, there are no negotiations between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid for midfielder Martín Zubimendi. Xabi Alonso is another admirer of the Spaniard, but it would take very big money for the Gunners to sell to Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all made contact with Bournemouth over midfielder Alex Scott. The three clubs inquired about a potential January move, but the defending Premier League champions would prefer to wait until the summer. (Source: The i Paper)

In the meantime, Liverpool have agreed to personal terms with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, on the brink of joining Chelsea on summer Deadline Day. The Reds are looking to pay around £58 million ($76.7 million) for his signature. (Source: indykaila)

Despite sensational links to Everton, former Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will not join the Toffees in January. The Belgian is expected to remain at Napoli until his contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Should Thomas Frank become Crystal Palace’s new manager, he could offer wantaway Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison an escape route to Selhurst Park. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus have identified Manchester City fullback Rayan Aït-Nouri as their top target to bolster the left flank once the winter window opens. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

After watching winger Mikey Moore struggle to make his mark at FC Köln, Spurs are considering terminating the teenager’s loan in January. The plan would then be to find a new club for the Englishman to join for the second half of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Frenkie de Jong has multiple suitors. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid remain extremely interested in Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, who has yet to ink an extension with the defending German champions. Fellow countrymen Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté are actively trying to sell him on the Bernabéu. (Source: L’Équipe)

Despite his reluctance to leave Catalonia last summer, left back Alejandro Balde now believes his only option for regular minutes is to leave Barcelona in the winter. Roma and United were previous admirers. (Source: AS)

Barcelona have no plans to sign a center forward in the winter. The club is content with Raphinha leading the line and summer signing Gabriel Jesus as his understudy. (Source: Fichajes)

Hansi Flick could see midfielder Frenkie de Jong slip through his fingers, though. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuits of the Dutchman, whose role has wildly reduced since Rodri’s arrival. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković’s dream is to join Real Madrid. However, the teenager is being closely monitored by Liverpool. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Atlético Madrid have joined the race for Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, who comes with a €60 million ($66.3 million) price tag. City, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Source: Ekrem Konur)