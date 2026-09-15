Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Lure Man Utd Wonderkid; Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool Return

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic was linked with a move back to England. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

After Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel asked to leave the club, Chelsea have stormed forward to lead the race for the teenager’s signature among other Premier League suitors Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Outside of England, Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Gabriel. Los Blancos are working on a deal for the 15-year-old, but have competition from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Source: The Athletic)

As all the top clubs in the world circle, United are still hopeful of resolving the issue before Gabriel takes any drastic action. (Source: talkSPORT)

Despite their need for a midfield reinforcement in January, Chelsea will not pay Monaco’s increased asking price for Lamine Camara. The French outfit now wants £60 million ($80.9 million) for the midfielder. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool are considering bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield. The fullback has been largely cast aside at Real Madrid and could be in for a homecoming, though no official talks have unfolded between the two clubs just yet. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal were circling around Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, but the Reds are keen to keep the youngster at Anfield. They are even considering offering him a new contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Noni Madueke, who might leave north London in January after falling down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. (Source: indykaila)

As relations worsen between Tottenham Hotspur and wantaway striker Richarlison, the Brazilian is still exploring his options. He remains determined to be released from his current contract, which expires at the end of the season. (Source: BBC Sport)

Christian Pulisic was linked back to the Premier League after a frustrating start at AC Milan, but Ruben Amorim believes the American is an important player in his squad, dispelling any talks of a transfer for now. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds United are more than willing to sign Frankfurt loanee Jean-Mattéo Bahoya permanently if he impresses at Elland Road. The winger’s Deadline Day move came with a £19.7 million ($26.6 million) option to buy. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Erling Haaland continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both on high alert with belief that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is seriously considering a move to Spain in 2027. City would not immediately shut down the Norway international should he pursue a new challenge elsewhere. (Source: TEAMtalk)

After spending the first month of the season firmly on the bench, Real Madrid striker Endrick is prepared to review his situation at the Bernabéu in January. If things do not improve, the Brazilian could go back out on loan. (Source: AS)

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are targeting Barcelona gem Xavi Espart. Both clubs have sent scouts to watch the fullback. (Source: fussball-news)

Atlético Madrid and Real Betis are monitoring Argentine goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán. The 21-year-old has a €21 million ($24.2 million) release clause at River Plate. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are working on a new contract for center back Gerard Martín. Hansi Flick and the club want to reward the defender for his impressive performances with an improved salary. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)