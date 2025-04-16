Travis Scott, and Not Taylor Swift, Set to Adorn Barcelona Jersey vs. Real Madrid
Barcelona will continue their tradition of having a big-name musical artist feature on their jersey for El Clásico vs. Real Madri, and this time, it's one of the biggest rappers in the world.
According to reports from Spanish outlet Ara and other publications, rapper Travis Scott has been chosen to adorn the front of Barcelona's jersey in the upcoming El Clásico in La Liga at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on May 11.
Ever since Spotify became Barcelona's main sponsor in 2022, the Catalans have featured the logos of some of the biggest musical artists in the world whenever they play bitter rivals Real Madrid in the league. Coldplay, Drake, Rosalía and The Rolling Stones are among the artists that have seen their logo feature in Barça's jersey during one of the biggest rivalry matches in all of world soccer.
Previously, it was rumored that Taylor Swift was the first choice to feature on the famous Blaugrana jersey. However, it appears Scott will end up being the latest artist to have his logo promoted in one of the most-watched games on world soccer's calendar.
The Texas native has a long-standing collaboration with Nike, Barcelona's kit-sponsor. But the rapper's link with Catalunya doesn't stop there, since he previously released a music video filmed in the Spanish region featuring a number of local artists.
This season, whilst wearing the Coldplay logo on the jersey, Barcelona dismantled Real Madrid 4–0 in the first El Clásico of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu. Their second meeting saw Barça dominate again, with a 5–2 beatdown of Real Madrid to lift the first trophy of the Hansi Flick era in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Barcelona currently have a four point lead over Los Blancos in the La Liga title race. Considering there will only be three matchweeks to left to play in La Liga after the May 11 El Clásico, Barça could potentially clinch the league title whilst wearing Scott's special-edition jersey, only heightening the importance of an already mouthwatering clash.
Before the league meeting, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the Copa del Rey final on April 26, looking to get their hands on the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.