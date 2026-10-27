Trying to Explain Why Man Utd Have Made Shocking ‘Michael Carrick U-Turn’

Manchester United have given Michael Carrick a stay of execution, allowing the under-fire manager to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea according to numerous reports. That much would appear clear. Quite why—and for how much longer—is a little more complicated.

Carrick was christened a “dead man walking” after conducting an emotional lap of Old Trafford following Sunday’s thrashing against Bournemouth. The defiance of his prematch press conference had been replaced with a tone of resignation. “I always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club,” he accepted.

Much to the surprise of those in and out of the club, the upper hierarchy have given Carrick “the opportunity to turn things around,” as first reported by Mike Keegan of The Overlap.

It’s not yet clear what that opportunity will look like. The pressure will only return again should United lose to Chelsea this weekend unless there is a public show of support from his employers—and even then that can often be the kiss of death. That eventuality will have to wait.

Public Opinion

The mood is toxic at Old Trafford. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

As Carrick waved a premature farewell to the Old Trafford stands on Sunday, Manchester United’s fans showed their deep affection for the former midfielder. The five-time Premier League champion was enthusiastically serenaded while the players and executives were viciously booed. There were explicit chants aimed at co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, majority shareholders the Glazer family as well as technical director Jason Wilcox. “Sell United and f--- off home,” was the refrain most heartily belted out.

This clear public show of faith in Carrick “did not go unnoticed” by those who weren’t given the same luxury, ESPN report. At a time of great toxicity, having a figurehead who is actually liked by the fans is no bad thing. Quite how Carrick may feel about being reduced to the role of a distracting mascot remains to be seen.

While the fans may support their beleaguered manager, the playing squad is more divided. Bruno Fernandes has already made his stance on Carrick’s suitability abundantly clear, but there is support for the Englishman. Senne Lammens offered his public backing before the Bournemouth defeat, making a point later echoed by Harry Maguire. “We’re fully behind Michael,” the center back declared. “As individuals, we’re not playing well enough.”

Delay Tactics

Eddie Howe is the leading contender. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Wilcox is billed by The Guardian as the driving force behind the decision to keep Carrick, however temporarily. The same technical director is also thought to be leading the case for Eddie Howe as his potential successor. It’s not yet clear whether Carrick’s tenure has been elongated to simply bridge the gap before the former Newcastle United manager can be officially acquired.

Howe is expected to cost £3 million ($4 million) after striking an agreement over future compensation with the Magpies during his summer exit. The delay could allow time for negotiations over the terms of his potential arrival but it’s come at an awkward time in the calendar.

Thanks to an earlier embarrassment this season, United are not involved in the Carabao Cup this midweek, giving the club’s hierarchy five clear days to make the managerial switch. This luxury is fleetingly rare in the modern sport; three days after traveling to Chelsea, United host Roma in the Champions League before a Premier League clash with Aston Villa that weekend.

The November international break which runs for the following fortnight could present United with a more inviting window.

Past Mistakes

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (center) has already made some questionable managerial decisions. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

At the end of what many had expected to be Carrick’s final press conference as Manchester United manager, he was asked why the club are facing the same struggles once again. “If I really had the answers, I wouldn’t have let it happen,” he shot back.

“If I could do something about it and there was something that I could really control, then I would’ve tried to do everything I can to not be in this position.”

Carrick is completely right: United’s overriding malaise is not in his control. The rot began when the Glazers conducted a leveraged buyout of the club in 2005, immediately plunging the institution into a negative financial spiral which has only accelerated since. United are more than $1.5 billion in debt and owe almost $500 million in outstanding transfer fees. According to Ratcliffe, the club was on the cusp of running out of any cash flow before he made sweeping cuts across all departments.

This financial strain has been compounded by more than a decade of sporting incompetence. Even after actually stumbling upon some signings of promise—the summer 2025 window which brought in Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško was the most successful in decades—the Carrick is counting the cost of past mistakes.

Carrick’s tactics can be (and have been) questioned but he can only do so much with the tools at his disposal. After failing to sign a new left back this summer, Diogo Dalot was left to line up on his unnatural flank against Bournemouth, veering around the pitch like a broken dodgem. The desperately underwhelming 27-year-old has a contract until 2028—with the option for an extra year.

United’s players may still be playing for Carrick after Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge but, in the grand scheme of things, it’s almost irrelevant. For any real change to happen, there has to be root and branch reform from the top down. Unfortunately, that can only be enacted by those failing figures in positions of powers. It’s a lot more appealing getting rid of one person, however likeable, than doing yourself out of a job.