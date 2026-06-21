Tunisia vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Japan’s fightback against the Netherlands in its first 2026 World Cup game has raised hopes of a deep run to the knockout stages.

The Dutch were statistically the better team for much of the context, but the spirit and determination shown by Japan meant its equalizer was well deserved. The draw ended a run of six consecutive wins, but did stretch its unbeaten run to eight games while providing a huge confidence boost ahead of facing Tunisia.

Sweden thumped Tunisia 5–1 in the pair’s Group F encounter, prompting Sabri Lamouchi to be fired as manager. It marked the second game in a row that Tunisia had conceded five—Belgium scored in the same amount in the country’s final pre-tournament friendly—and new boss Hervé Renard must find a different attacking tune after Tunisia mustered just an xG (expected goals) of 0.28 against Sweden.

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