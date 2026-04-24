Turkiye’s Best Player Set to Be Fit for USMNT World Cup Clash—Report

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler is reportedly expected to recover from a hamstring injury in time to lead Türkiye in what will be a pivotal Group D match against the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup.

The 21-year-old only lasted 58 minutes in Los Blancos’ 2–1 win over Alavés on Tuesday before he underwent tests that revealed a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg, confirmed by the club.

Real Madrid did not specify a timetable for Güler’s return, but The Athletic report he will miss the rest of the season. Losing the midfielder is a massive blow for the 15-time European champions, but an even bigger one for Türkiye, who will be sweating over their best player’s fitness with the World Cup less than two months away.

The injury is also of particular interest to the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes’ final group match comes against the European side on June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and not having to face a player of Güler’s caliber would be a massive boost for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Except The Athletic report those close to the player are “optimistic” the Turkish youngster will be able to go to the World Cup and represent Türkiye this summer.

USMNT Hopeful for Redemption Against Türkiye

Arda Güler (left) led Türkiye to victory last time out against the USMNT. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Going against a full-strength Türkiye is a tall task for the USMNT. Last June, the two sides faced off in an international friendly that ended in a 2–1 defeat for the Stars and Stripes on home soil.

Güler put on a masterclass in the game that went beyond just his goal in the 24th minute. The Real Madrid man also created two chances, misplaced just five of his 48 passes and won seven of his nine duels.

Pochettino’s men had no answer for Güler, or his teammates that easily controlled the game after USMNT winger Jack McGlynn shocked them with the game’s opener inside of 60 seconds. It must be said, though, that many of the best American players, including Christian Pulisic, did not feature in the clash.

Still, if recents defeats to Belgium and Portugal are any indication, even the best talent at Pochettino’s disposal might struggle to hang around with European nations at the World Cup this summer—which could spell disaster for the USMNT.

Türkiye vs. USMNT Could Decide Group D

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to lead his side to a storybook run on home soil this summer. | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Both Türkiye and the USMNT are the two favorites to advance to the knockout stage from Group D, consisting also of Paraguay and Australia. After crashing out of Copa América 2024 in the group stage, the Stars and Stripes would undoubtedly be happy with a spot in the round of 32, even if it means coming second in the group after falling to Vincenzo Montella’s side.

Yet if the host nation stumbles against Paraguay or Australia, its game against Türkiye to close out the group stage could become a must-win contest—a potentially nightmare scenario for Pulisic and Co.

Montella’s men are on a six-game unbeaten run that dates back to Oct. 2025. Türkiye has also only lost three of its last 18 matches, picking up massive results against Hungary, Spain and Romania along the way.

The USMNT has an uphill battle to climb come June 25, a battle that could become overwhelmingly important if the team underwhelms in its first two group stage fixtures.

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