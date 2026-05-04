Two-Time World Cup Winner Names Player ‘Technically Better’ Than Messi, Ronaldo

The legendary Brazilian defender Cafu claimed that his compatriot Neymar Jr. was “technically even better” than the iconic pairing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a sweeping appraisal of the divisive forward.

Neymar’s excellent technique, the capacity to control the ball and bamboozle opponents with his trickery, is a quality which has been evident since his time as a child dancing around the futsal courts of São Paulo. The Santos academy product was once described as a “synonym for showtime,” lighting up the South American game before dominating Europe with Barcelona, where he played alongside Messi and often against Ronaldo.

However, just when Neymar hit his peak and threatened to derail the golden duopoly of the modern era, the Brazilian joined Paris Saint-Germain, where injury, poor recruitment and a general decline ultimately knocked Neymar off his pedestal. Not that Cafu was deterred.

Neymar (left), Lionel Messi (center) and Cristiano Ronaldo finished in the top three of voting for the 2015 Ballon d’Or. | Fatih Erel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“For me, Neymar was technically even better than Ronaldo and Messi,” the two-time World Cup winner told The Times. “He’s had a brilliant career.”

There is no suggestion that Neymar ranks himself in that lofty company. When the fleet-footed forward was named on the final three-man shortlist for the 2015 Ballon d’Or, he was openly in awe of his fellow nominees.

During a Q&A between all three players, Ronaldo accepted that Messi had a better left foot than himself. At that point Neymar interjected: “I’d take both of his feet,” he laughed, reasoning that he wouldn’t mind Ronaldo’s right foot either.

“I don’t know if I’m up to their level,” Neymar humbly added. “These are two idols—it is difficult to think of yourself as equal or better than them.

“I admire them both tremendously, I have done for many years, and it is a big honor to be here with them. I hope to be back, I hope my team goes on winning, and that I may be back another time.” He would return to the Ballon d’Or podium again in 2017—finishing behind the same duo once more—after leaving for PSG in that summer. Not once has he climbed above 12th in the ranking for the best player in the world since.

Neymar Never Finished Above Messi or Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or Voting

Ballon d’Or Year Neymar Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2011 10th 1st 2nd 2012 13th 1st 2nd 2013 5th 2nd 1st 2014 7th 2nd 1st 2015 3rd 1st 2nd 2016 5th 2nd 1st 2017 3rd 2nd 1st 2018 12th 5th 2nd 2019 – 1st 3rd 2021 16th 1st 6th

‘It’s Obvious’—Brazil Legends Demands Neymar World Cup Decision

Neymar's World Cup hopes are up in the air. | IMAGO/Sports Press Photos

Cafu wasn’t only concerned with Neymar’s historical status in the game. The three-time World Cup finalist also weighed in on the debate of whether the 34-year-old should be taken with Brazil to this summer’s tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For Cafu, “it’s obvious.”

“Any team that has a decisive player like Neymar needs that player,” the retired right back argued. “If Neymar is in good shape—physically fit, tactically fit, technically fit—it’s obvious he’s a player who decides games. But only [Brazil manager, Carlo] Ancelotti can decide and only Neymar can know if he’s ready.”

Ancelotti has yet to hand Neymar a call-up since taking the helm of the Seleção last summer. The “most Brazilian Italian coach there has ever been”—by Cafu’s reckoning—has made it expressly clear that Neymar must be “100% physically” to have a chance of making the roster.

Rather than the game’s best players, Neymar’s chief battle at this stage of his career is with his own body. It’s not one he has won recently.

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