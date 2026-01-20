UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/20

The major criticism surrounding the new Champions League format has focused on the supposed lack of jeopardy throughout the initial phase, but January should supply an uptick in tension and drama as teams vie to keep their place in the competition.

Just two gameweeks remain, and there’s plenty to be decided. A chaotic finale is poised to ensue next week, but this is the final chance for teams to best position themselves for either a playoff or top-eight spot before the final round of fixtures

Gameweek 7 kicks off on Tuesday afternoon, all the way in Kazakhstan, and here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the upcoming games will play out.

Jump to:

Kairat Almaty vs. Club Brugge

Ivan Leko succeeded Nicky Hayen as Brugge’s manager last month. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 3.30 p.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. ET / 7.30 a.m. PT

The day’s action kicks off in the Kazakh capital, as Champions League rookies Kairat play at home for the final time in the league phase.

Club Brugge are the last club to make the long trip east this season, with the Belgians fighting to work their way into the top 24, as they did under Nicky Hayen last term. They’ve since parted ways with Hayen, appointing Ivan Leko as his replacement.

Leko was in the home dugout for Brugge’s 3–0 defeat to Arsenal last month, and he desperately needs to oversee a victory here to extend his side’s continental campaign.

Kairat are bottom of the pile with just a single point to their name, but the novices have been competitive throughout the league phase and will harbour hopes of securing their first Champions League win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Kairat Almaty 1–2 Club Brugge

Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City

Man City were woeful in their Derby Day defeat at the weekend. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT

Manchester City are off to the Arctic Circle in the week, just days removed from a woeful defeat in the derby.

The Cityzens, depleted in defence, were outwitted and overwhelmed by neighbours Manchester United at the weekend, with their lack of attacking thrust surely the most concerning aspect of their dire showing for Pep Guardiola.

A completely different challenge beckons for Guardiola’s side, with sub-zero temperatures and an artificial pitch greeting City in Bodø. The visitors are probably a win away from securing their place in the round of 16, while Bodø/Glimt are winless but still in playoff contention.

Last time out, Kjetil Knutsen’s spirited outfit secured an impressive point at Borussia Dortmund, having also taken points off of Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the league phase.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 1–3 Man City

Copenhagen vs. Napoli

The Italian champions have suffered in Europe this season. | Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Copenhagen are in the midst of their domestic winter break, but they’ve played a couple of friendlies in the build up to a significant Champions League duel.

The Danes have snuck into the final playoff spot after dramatically prevailing at Villarreal last month, with back-to-back wins bound to spark an electric atmosphere at the Parken for Napoli’s visit.

There have been more issues in Europe for Antonio Conte this season, with the Italian champions particularly struggling on their travels. They succumbed in Lisbon to José Mourinho’s Benfica last time out and are level on points with their upcoming opponents.

Their current eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions has struggled to inspire, but Conte will be more than content with an ugly triumph in the Danish capital on Tuesday.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1–2 Napoli

Inter vs. Arsenal

These two sides met in the league phase last season. | Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

These two teams met in the league phase last season, with a fairly drab affair separated by a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty just before half-time. Arsenal huffed and puffed after the restart, resorting to a crossing barrage, but Inter held firm for a slender victory.

Mikel Arteta will have that defeat in mind when they visit Milan’s iconic amphitheatre for potentially the final time. However, Arsenal have already confirmed their spot in the last 16 and Arteta would be wise to shuffle his pack for Tuesday’s game ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners have been perfect in the league phase through six games, conceding just once, while Inter have lost back-to-back games in the competition. Despite that, Cristian Chivu’s side sit sixth in the table.

But, with a trip to Borussia Dortmund pencilled in for Gameweek 8, they could do with three points here to all but guarantee their progression.

Prediction: Inter 1–0 Arsenal

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Victory over Kairat has boosted Olympiacos’ chances of qualifying. | STANISLAV FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Olympiacos have been forced to run the gauntlet so far, having faced Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the Greek giants are still in with a shout of making the playoffs.

Led by the wily José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos registered a hard-fought victory over Kairat last month to boost their tally to five points. They’re now just two back from Copenhagen in 24th.

Bayer Leverkusen have a bit of work to do to remain in the top 24 with two games to go, but they’re unbeaten in three since succumbing in dramatic circumstances to Paris Saint-Germain. The surprise 2–0 win over Manchester City ignited their campaign.

However, Kasper Hjulmand’s side visit Greece off the back of back-to-back Bundesliga defeats to start 2026.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid vs. Monaco

Álvaro Arbeloa takes charge of his first Champions League game on Tuesday night. | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Madridistas certainly let their feelings be known before and during Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Levante, just days removed from Los Blancos’ humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-tier Albacete.

Álvaro Arbeloa at least has a win under his belt, although there was little about the weekend’s win that suggested Real Madrid are back on track.

Xabi Alonso’s successor is now preparing for his first Champions League game as manager, with Monaco visiting the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time in over 20 years. These two teams played out a famous quarter-final in 2003–04, memorable primarily because of Fernando Morientes’s heroics against his parent club.

The Ligue 1 side are 19th in the league phase table and out of sorts domestically, while Madrid will edge closer to the round of 16 with a win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–0 Monaco

Sporting CP vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique’s European champions are third in the league phase table. | Juanma/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It was this time last year when Paris Saint-Germain started to kick into gear and truly began their European conquest. The first half of the season has been somewhat of a slog for the holders, but they’re nonetheless primed for a top-eight finish, which they didn‘t manage last season.

A 3–0 win over Lille in Ligue 1 at the weekend was ominous for the rest of the continent, as Luis Enrique’s side purred with Ousmané Dembélé back to his best. They can now confirm their spot in the last 16 with a win in Lisbon against a sneaky good Sporting CP side.

Tuesday’s hosts look set to make the playoffs off the back of a strong home showing in this competition so far.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1–3 PSG

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Frank is on the brink. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Thomas Frank is somehow still in a job, having led Tottenham to their latest nadir at the weekend. A 2–1 defeat at home to West Ham United has rendered Frank’s position untenable, and there’s no sense that, despite refusing to part ways ahead of Tuesday’s game, they truly believe that the Dane is capable of turning things around.

It feels like a waste of everybody’s time, and the hosts are mired in an availability crisis for Borussia Dortmund’s visit. Poor Frank, who’s being led to slaughter, is without a litany of players.

Fortunately, 11 points through six games leaves Spurs in 11th and with an outside shot of making the top eight. They’ve beaten three of the worst teams in the competition to get to their haul, and will surely be outrun by a rather chaotic Borussia Dortmund side on home soil.

We’ve seen far worse teams have joy against Frank’s Lilywhites.

Prediction: Tottenham 0–2 Borussia Dortmund

Villarreal vs. Ajax

Villarreal have been awful in Europe. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Third-place in La Liga more than halfway into the domestic season, but Villarreal have been nothing short of terrible in Europe.

Only Kairat have performed worse than Marcelino’s side in the league phase through six games, with the Yellow Submarine picking up just a point so far. A 3–2 home defeat to Copenhagen last month epitomised their continental woes, and they’ll be keen to get their campaign over with so they can focus on domestic matters.

They’re next up against the similarly poor-performing Ajax on Tuesday night. The fallen Dutch giants lost their first five league phase games but beat Qarabag in Gameweek 6 to move off the foot of the table and above Villarreal.

Fred Grim has somewhat steadied the ship in Amsterdam.

Prediction: Villarreal 3–1 Ajax

Matchday 20/1 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 3.30 p.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. ET Kairat Almaty vs. Club Brugge 1–2 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City 1–3 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Copenhagen vs. Napoli 1–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Inter vs. Arsenal 1–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. Monaco 2–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Sporting CP vs. PSG 1–3 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund 0–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Villarreal vs. Ajax 3–1

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS