UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 4/14

The stage is set for a night of memorable comebacks on Tuesday night, as the first batch of Champions League quarterfinals reach their respective conclusions.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid ought to be out of sight, with their spots in the last four all but confirmed. However, PSG were wasteful in front of goal against a Liverpool team that entered "survival mode", while Atléti failed to produce their cleanest performance in possession after Barcelona were reduced to 10 men.

2–0 leads for both are handsome, but we haven’t reached ’all but guaranteed’ territory just yet. No advantage is ever completely secure in this competition, where momentum is as decisive as any factor.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Tuesday’s quarterfinal second legs to play out.

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Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

Atléti stunned Barça in Catalonia. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The two La Liga rivals lock horns for the fifth time in 2026, with Atlético Madrid in command of this tie after securing their first win at Camp Nou in 20 years.

Julian Álvarez’s stunning free-kick right after Pau Cubarsí’s dismissal set the stage for a rare triumph, and although Diego Simeone’s side suffered with a man advantage in the second half, they could count upon Alexander Sørloth to continue his excellent record against the Blaugrana.

Despite last week’s setback, confidence is brewing in Catalonia as to what they could achieve in the capital on Tuesday night. Barça thumped neighbours Espanyol 4–1 in Saturday’s derby, and Frenkie de Jong has returned from injury since their first leg defeat.

Atléti battered the La Liga leaders at the Metropolitano in the Copa del Rey semifinals earlier this year, but Barça recently triumphed at Atléti’s home in the league. However, a 2–1 victory won’t suffice if they’re to reach the last four in back-to-back seasons.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1–2 (AET) Barcelona

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG battered Liverpool in the first leg. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Anfield has certainly seen some sights over the years, but Liverpool have struggled to produce an all-timer Champions League night on home soil since their notorious resurgence against Barcelona in 2019.

Sure, the Reds have secured impressive early stage victories over Real Madrid, but there have been few memorable knockout stage triumphs in the 2020s. Their 4–0 thrashing of a mediocre Galatasaray team in the round of 16 was imperative, but hardly a special occasion.

Arne Slot‘s side have no right to still boast a fighting chance, given Paris Saint-Germain’s overwhelming superiority last week. The holders won at Anfield last season to set up their eventual conquest of the continent, and the gulf between the two teams is unlikely to dissipate just because a disappointing Liverpool team are playing at home.

Slot does have a trump card to deploy in 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, but PSG are laden with the world’s best who are all coming into the form at just the right moment.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–3 PSG

Matchday 4/14 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona 1–2 (AET) 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. PSG 1–3

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