UEFA Europa League Predictions: Matchday 3/19

One club have already booked their place in the Europa League quarterfinals and seven more will join the party on Thursday.

Braga overturned their two-goal deficit on Wednesday as they fired four unanswered goals past Ferencváros to become the first entrants into the last eight, with European big-hitters Roma, Lyon and Aston Villa among those seeking follow them.

None of the remaining ties are separated by more than a single goal as some finely poised affairs are staged across the continent.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated believes the Europa League last 16 second legs will pan out.

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Midtjylland vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have lost twice to Midtjylland this season already. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

Nottingham Forest are growing increasingly weary of their duels with Midtjylland. Defeated 3–2 by the Danish side in the league phase, the Premier League strugglers were once again beaten at the City Ground in last week’s first leg. On this occasion, the scoreline was just 1–0.

Cho Gue-sung’s late header separates the sides ahead of the return leg and with Forest needing to prioritize their Premier League survival over their European adventure, hopes of a turnaround in Denmark appear increasingly faint.

After a victorious debut for Vítor Pereira in this competition, the Portuguese coach has failed to triumph in any of his subsequent six matches, with scoring the persistent issue for the goal-shy Tricky Trees.

Another narrow defeat could be on the cards.

Prediction: Midtjylland 1–0 Nottingham Forest

Lyon vs. Celta Vigo

Lyon will be favorites. | Oliver Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

Endrick was Lyon’s hero in the 1–1 draw against Celta Vigo last Thursday, the Real Madrid loanee scoring the crucial equalizer against the French side’s 10-man hosts. It was a 10th goal contribution in just 12 matches for the young Brazilian, who could prove key to his side’s progression at the Groupama Stadium.

Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon have been draw specialists in recent weeks, the stalemate with Le Havre at the weekend their fourth on the spin, but victory is required on Thursday. A current run of six games without victory was preceded by 13 straight triumphs and a return to winning ways will see them into the last eight.

Celta Vigo will prove no pushovers, though. The Spaniards have lost just three times this calendar year and currently boast the third best away record in La Liga, losing just twice on the road in the league this term.

The Galicians will seriously miss top scorer Borja Iglesias, however, the veteran striker suspended after his red card in the first leg. That might just help Lyon edge a tight contest.

Prediction: Lyon 2–1 Celta Vigo

Aston Villa vs. Lille

Aston Villa nicked a win in France last week. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Another defeat at the weekend had Unai Emery looking decidedly glum on the touchline. The 3–1 loss at Manchester United was another sizeable dent to Aston Villa’s Champions League qualification bid, the increasingly fatigued and ineffective Villans perhaps needing to prioritize the Europa League if they want to re-enter the continent’s premier competition next season.

Villa’s 1–0 victory over Lille last week gives them an important advantage to protect at Villa Park, which has typically proven a fortress on European nights over recent seasons. Injuries in midfield continue to derail the Premier League outfit but they will be expected to sidestep their French visitors.

Lille have won their last three away matches in all competitions and Bruno Génésio will need not only a fourth on the trot, but a victory by two or more goals to avoid extra time and/or penalties.

The Ligue 1 side lost their last trip to Villa Park during the 2023–24 Europa Conference League campaign and all of Villa’s starting XI for that fixture bar Diego Carlos could line up this Thursday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–1 Lille

Roma vs. Bologna

The Italian duo are tied heading into Thursday’s game. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images,

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

One Italian side will feature in the Europa League quarterfinals as Roma and Bologna compete to keep the nation’s dreams alive on the continental stage. It’s been a traumatic knockout phase for Serie A sides across Europe’s competitions to date.

Nothing could separate these two during last week’s 1–1 draw in Bologna and the Stadio Olimpico is braced for a competitive return fixture. Roma will be considered favorites to progress, yet they enter the clash in worse form than their adversaries.

Defeat to high-flying Como is no disgrace but Sunday’s loss means Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are without victory in their last four matches. They need to snap their winless run to make the last eight and they appear likely to rely on in-form winter signing Donyell Malen, whose goals could set up a meeting with former club Villa in the next round.

Bologna, meanwhile, have won six of their last eight games and five of those matches have ended 1–0 in their favor. They’re tricky to beat and a stubborn defensive unit under Vincenzo Italiano, but Roma’s star quality could make the difference this Thursday.

Prediction: Roma 1–0 Bologna

Matchday 3/19 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET Midtjylland vs. Nott’m Forest 1–0 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET Freiburg vs. Genk 3–1 (AET) 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET Lyon vs. Celta Vigo 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Lille 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Porto vs. Stuttgart 3–2 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Real Betis vs. Panathinaikos 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Roma vs. Bologna 1–0

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