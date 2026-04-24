UEFA Reveal Lenient Gianluca Prestianni Suspension for Vinicius Junior Incident

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni received a six-game ban from UEFA for homophobic conduct toward Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during the Champions League knockout phase playoffs—but he may not have to serve the full suspension.

After scoring what would be the match-winner at the Estádio da Luz back in February, Vinicius Jr alleged the Argentine hurled racial abuse at him when both players returned to the halfway line. The Brazilian, along with Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni, all reported Prestianni called him a “monkey.”

The match was suspended for 10 minutes as UEFA enacted its anti-racism protocol and an investigation into the incident was launched in the following days. Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt to deliver his message, denied Vinicius Jr’s claims, instead admitting he said a homophobic slur.

Now, two months later, UEFA announced his punishment for the encounter—and it is more lenient than most expected.

The Details Behind Prestianni’s Ban

Vinicius Junior (left) accused Gianluca Prestianni (center) or hurlign racial abuse his way. | Miguel Lemos/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Prestianni was only suspended for six UEFA club and/or representative national team official matches for his actions against the Real Madrid winger. Since he already served a provisional one-match ban for the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs, the sentence is already down to five games.

Three of the matches are also suspended, subject to a probationary period of two years. Suddenly, Prestianni only has to miss two more games before he will allowed back into UEFA action.

The verdict is rather tolerant considering Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations: “Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin color, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least 10 matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction.”

What could have been a 10-game ban was essentially dwindled down to three by UEFA, and the sanction was not for racism, despite the first-hand reports from three different Real Madrid players.

How Prestianni’s Suspension Impacts His World Cup Chances

Gianluca Prestianni only has one senior international cap to his name. | Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images

UEFA ended its statement by requesting FIFA extend Prestianni’s suspension worldwide. Should the governing body agree, the 20-year-old would likely miss out on the World Cup.

Just a fringe option for Argentina, Prestianni would almost assuredly get overlooked by manager Lionel Scaloni, who will not want to waste a roster spot on a player carrying a ban, especially when said player only has one international cap to his name.

The narrative could change should FIFA deny UEFA’s request, but president Gianni Infantino previously took a firm stance against Prestianni’s actions. “If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously.

“There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth,” Infantino said last month.

A potential new law regarding players covering their mouths to say something to an opponent is expected to be discussed with the International Football Association Board meeting in Canada before the FIFA Congress on April 30.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC