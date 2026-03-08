Unique 2026 World Cup Match Inspires $50,000 Ticket Prices

Fans who wish to watch the first match of the 2026 World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City could pay as much as $50,000 for the privilege thanks to the inconsistent regulations of ticket resales.

Among the many questionable aspects of the upcoming World Cup which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, the price of admission to stadiums has been a point of constant outcry.

Supporters have lambasted FIFA right from the point when the baseline level of ticket prices were revealed. The animosity ramped up after world soccer’s governing body launched its own resale system with no limit on the sums being demanded.

Previous tournaments had seen a cap of resale fees to prevent any exploitation of the system, yet the lax regulations in the U.S. and Canada on this topic allowed FIFA to open a free market. That they stand to make 30% of every secondary transaction has not gone down well either.

However, Mexico’s regulations when it comes to ticket resales have prevented FIFA from applying their lucrative platform to games taking place in the southernmost host nation.

This has opened up the 13 matches staged across the country to rampant fluctuations in valuations across a series of websites not linked to FIFA.

With less than 100 days to go before the tournament kicks off with Mexico’s clash against South Africa in the capital city, Viagogo is selling seats at pitch level on the halfway line for as much as $50,124. Yet, that sum represents a considerable bargain compared to the price being demanded earlier this month, with El País reporting figures of $77,700.

Intriguingly, this staggering high point appears to be unique to the opening game of the World Cup. The most expensive ticket listed on the same site for Uruguay’s clash with Spain in the star-studded final match of Group H is $7,621.

That may look modest in comparison to the aforementioned figures but it is still an enormous sum which represents more than half of the average annual salary in Mexico, according to CEIC Data.

Every 2026 World Cup Match in Mexico

Date Fixture (Group Stage Unless Otherwise Stated) Stadium June 11 Mexico vs. South Africa Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 11 South Korea vs. UEFA Path D winner Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 14 UEFA Path B winner vs. Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 17 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 18 Mexico vs. South Korea Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 20 Tunisia vs. Japan Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 23 Colombia vs. IC Path 1 winner Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 24 UEFA Path D winner vs. Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City June 24 South Africa vs. South Korea Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 26 Uruguay vs. Spain Estadio Akron, Zapopan June 29 Winner Group F vs. Runnerup Group C (Round of 32) Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe June 30 Winner Group A vs. 3rd Group C/E/F/H/I (Round of 32) Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 5 Round of 16 Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

U.S. Politicians Address Ticket Prices

As the leading Democrat on the House Homeland Security Task Force, which oversees World Cup security measures, U.S. Rep. Nellie Pou (D-N.J.) did not turn down the invitation to criticize the prices which have surfaced under the Republican reign of this World Cup.

“It should be absolutely less expensive,” Pou told The Athletic. “Plain and simple. It should absolutely be cheaper than the amount that they’re doing. They’re using these games to hike up their prices.”

Even the Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) offered some vague form of concern over the strict measures. “There still could be some changes that happen between now and the kickoff,” he reasoned. “However, I’m also a big believer in the free market system, and there will be plenty of opportunities to take in the atmosphere of the World Cup, the fan zones, the opportunity in different cities to watch the games at big events.”

FIFA responded to the fan backlash in December by making a select number of seats available for just $60 across all 104 matches. However, just 1.6% of all tickets sold will fall into this price point. So, while 664 lucky Mexico fans will be able to snag a cheap spot at that landmark opening fixture, 82,000 more will have to cough up considerably more.

