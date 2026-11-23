The U.S. is rapidly cementing its status as the epicenter of world soccer. After hosting the 2024 Copa América, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. will stage the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and is reportedly in line to host the 2028 Copa América as well.

Three years later, the U.S. will welcome the biggest tournament in women’s soccer: the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It promises to be the largest edition in the competition’s history, following in the footsteps of the men’s tournament by expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches.

The United States has a storied history in the Women’s World Cup. After winning the inaugural edition in China in 1991 and finishing third in Sweden four years later, the Americans hosted the 1999 tournament, where Brandi Chastain’s winning penalty and iconic celebration against China became a watershed moment for women’s soccer in the country.

The USWNT Target Another World Cup Win on Home Soil

48 nations will take the field in 2031 across four host countries, more than any FIFA Women’s World Cup before it.



📰 https://t.co/ryCEFVYInL pic.twitter.com/oV6o7XbX18 — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 23, 2026

China was originally scheduled to host the 2003 edition, only for the SARS outbreak to force FIFA into a last-minute change of plans and hand hosting duties to the United States. This time, however, the Americans were unable to replicate their home-soil heroics, falling to eventual champions Germany in the semifinals before settling for third place.

The USWNT followed that disappointment with another third-place finish in 2007 and a runners-up medal in 2011 before reasserting its dominance on the global stage with back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

Although its reign came to an abrupt end in 2023 with a penalty shootout defeat to Sweden in the round of 16, the Americans wasted little time in bouncing back. They captured Olympic gold under new manager Emma Hayes in Paris the following year, and will enter the 2027 World Cup as one of the leading contenders.

Come 2031, the Stars and Stripes will be hoping to rekindle the magic of 1999 and claim a record-extending fifth World Cup title on home soil. Unlike the previous two hosting experiences, however, the U.S. won't be going it alone, with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica joining them in staging the tournament.

FIFA’s Plan for Growth and Impact

Emma Hayes will first want to triumph at the 2027 World Cup. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us.

“Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women’s soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams.”

Multinational hosting arrangements are becoming increasingly common in women's soccer. Australia and New Zealand joined forces to stage the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the 2031 edition will span four countries across North America and the Caribbean, while England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will share hosting responsibilities for the 2035 tournament.

With Brazil preparing to welcome the world in 2027, that edition could prove to be the last Women’s World Cup staged entirely within a single country. For the United States, meanwhile, 2031 represents more than another opportunity to showcase its growing influence on the global game. It offers a chance to recapture the spirit of 1999, inspire another generation of players and bring the Women's World Cup trophy back to [North] American soil.