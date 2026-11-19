U.S. Soccer is on the hunt for a new manager following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, and U.S. women’s national team boss Emma Hayes is helping the federation conduct a “thorough process” to find the next leader of the men’s side.

Just four months after signing a four-year extension, Pochettino abruptly cut ties with the USMNT to take charge of Manchester United. The Argentine oversaw the Stars and Stripes’ dominant Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie with Haiti before jetting off across the Atlantic to join up with his new squad at Carrington.

It was an amicable break-up with U.S. Soccer, but the federation is now left scouring the market for a new manager. An ambitious pursuit of former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly amounted to nothing, bringing CEO JT Batson, COO Dan Helfrich and vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu back to the drawing board.

Former USMNT midfielder Kyle Martino previously urged the federation to hire Hayes to lead both the men’s and women’s national teams, but the former Chelsea boss confirmed she will only play the role of adviser when it comes to the managerial search.

“Listen, I’m very embedded into the federation, and I work really closely with JT, in particular, and even more so with Dan as we’re growing to develop the American soccer movement,” she said. “And you know, JT asked if I would be involved as a technical voice to be involved with the process.

“And I feel confident in the group of people that have been put together to create a thorough process to select the next men’s national team coach—my role is merely to support that through a technical lens, knowing I do this job … albeit with the women’s team, and that I’ve coached for a number of years, and can offer some of that insight into the application of what to look for and why.”

Hayes: U.S. Soccer Must ‘Get It Right’

Mauricio Pochettino’s successor has large shoes to fill. | Press Association/PA Images/Getty Images

The federation struck gold back in 2023 when it hired Hayes to take over the USWNT. The manager finished out her final season at Chelsea, which came with a fifth consecutive WSL title, before starting a new chapter of her illustrious career with the Stars and Stripes in 2024.

In just her 10th match in charge, Hayes led the USWNT to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Fast forward two years later and she is getting her squad ready for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

It would be a dream for U.S. Soccer to once again find a manager with her pedigree, as well as someone who can come in and get results right away. With the new culture and foundation Pochettino built, the task is easier now than ever before. But the federation still needs to take its time and find the right person for the job—and Hayes is there to help along the way.

“I think it will be a very thorough process,” Hayes said. “I think that’s the most important part of it. I feel very embedded in what we’re doing with the federation, so it doesn’t feel unusual to me [to help with the search].

“So, like I’ve said many times, let’s build off the good work that Mauricio has done. I think that’s the important part, and let’s get it right.”

Hayes Issues Heartfelt Farewell to Pochettino

Emma Hayes (left) and Mauricio Pochettino raised the stock of U.S. Soccer. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Pochettino spent two years with the USMNT, a tenure full of highs and lows. The team only finished fourth in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League and fell short against Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final.

But the Stars and Stripes turned up when it mattered most. Pochettino’s men captured the attention of the nation at the 2026 World Cup, finishing atop Group D and making a strong run to the round of 16, where they were outclassed by Belgium.

They then put together a six-game winning streak post-World Cup, with their most recent triumph against Haiti booking their place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and 2027 Gold Cup.

Pochettino’s time with the USMNT might have ended earlier than anyone in the federation—or the country—wanted, but that doesn’t take away the great work he did on the international stage.

“I just want to say thank you on behalf of all of us at US Soccer, it’s been a privilege to work with you here, see the amazing work you’ve done with the team,” Hayes said. “I think you’ve left an amazing foundation for someone to come in and build on that great work and the good feeling and certainly the good habits you’ve left with the team.

“You’ve left a lasting impression on the American people.”