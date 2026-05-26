USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster Reveal LIVE: Pochettino Confirming 26-Player Squad
There’s high hopes for the Stars and Stripes at the World Cup, though they face tough group stage opponents in Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT roster for the 2026 World Cup is set to be finalized after a week of leaks and speculation—who will the Argentine pick to play on home soil after an up and down year of results and vast experimentation with players?
READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
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AMANDA LANGELL
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell