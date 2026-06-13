USMNT, Canada & Mexico Avoid Unwanted World Cup History in Style

The first two days of the 2026 World Cup are officially in the books, and all three host nations can hold their heads high after avoiding defeat in their opening matches.

The pressure was on the U.S. men’s national team, Canada and Mexico to show up and show out in their first games on home soil. In the entire existence of the World Cup, only one host nation lost its first match—and that unwanted bit of history belongs to Qatar, who fell to Ecuador four years ago.

This summer’s three host nations escaped a similar fate. Mexico kicked off the festivities with a comfortable 2–0 win over South Africa, winning its first-ever World Cup opening match after seven previous failures.

El Tri never looked in doubt of squandering three points at the Estadio Azteca, but Canada was not so lucky. Jesse Marsch’s men went down early to Bosnia & Herzegovina, but Cyle Larin saved the day in the 78th minute to ensure the Reds secured a point from their opener.

The most impressive performance, though, belongs to the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes pulled off a dominant 4–1 win over Paraguay, matching their largest-ever margin of victory in a World Cup game.

Every Host Nation’s World Cup Opener

Raúl Jiménez made sure Mexico collected all three points in their opener against South Africa. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Year Opening Host Nation Match 2026 Mexico 2–0 South Africa Canada 1–1 Bosnia and Herzegovina USMNT 4–1 Paraguay 2022 Qatar 0–2 Ecuador 2018 Russia 5–0 Saudi Arabia 2014 Brazil 3–1 Croatia 2010 South Africa 1–1 Mexico 2006 Germany 4–2 Costa Rica 2002 South Korea 2–0 Poland Japan 2–2 Belgium 1998 France 3–0 South Africa 1994 USMNT 1–1 Switzerland 1990 Italy 1–0 Austria 1986 Mexico 2–1 Belgium 1982 Spain 1–1 Honduras 1978 Argentina 2–2 Hungary 1974 Germany 1–0 Chile 1970 Mexico 0–0 Soviet Union 1966 England 0–0 Uruguay 1962 Chile 3–1 Switzerland 1958 Sweden 3–0 Mexico 1954 Switzxerland 2–1 Italy 1950 Brazil 4–0 Mexico 1938 France 3–1 Belgium 1934 Italy 7–1 USMNT 1930 Uruguay 1–0 Peru

How USMNT, Canada, Mexico’s Remaining Group Stage Games Compare

Canada will like its chances of bouncing back against Qatar. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

USMNT (Group D) Canada (Group B) Mexico (Group A) USMNT vs. Australia (June 19) Canada vs. Qatar (June 18) Mexico vs. South Korea (June 18) Türkiye vs. USMNT (June 25) Switzerland vs. Canada (June 24) Czechia vs. Mexico (June 24)

The USMNT will arguably be feeling the most confident moving forward in the group stage. Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s men is a bout with Australia, a team they already defeated 2–1 back in October. Three points would likely guarantee the Stars and Stripes at least a second-place finish in Group D before they even have to play their final match against Türkiye.

Canada, meanwhile, is under considerably more pressure after only collecting a point in its opener. The good news is Qatar should pose little threat to the Reds, setting the stage for the host nation’s first-ever World Cup victory. Switzerland is more of a challenge, but the impending return of Alphonso Davies should give Canada a tangible boost.

Much like the USMNT, Mexico is sitting pretty atop Group A, but it cannot afford to lose focus. South Korea is a worthy foe, one that completed an fiery comeback against Czechia in its opening match. Son Heung-min and Co. also held El Tri to a 2–2 draw back in September.

If Javier Aguirre’s men survive against South Korea, then they will have one foot in the knockout stage when they take on an inferior Czechia side.

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