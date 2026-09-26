How 16-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan Fared in USMNT Debut vs. Peru

16-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan has been an unstoppable force as of late with club side Philadelphia Union, raising beliefs that he is the next face and future heartbeat of the U.S. men’s national team.

His dominance across Major League Soccer—racking up six goals and eight assists in the last eight matches alone—earned him his first senior call-up by USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino this fall, and when he took the pitch on Saturday against Peru, it proved to be the perfect fit.

Two days before his 17th birthday, Sullivan became the fourth-youngest player to debut for the Stars and Stripes in modern history and the youngest in over 20 years, back when prodigy Freddy Adu (16 years, 234 days) first took the pitch in January 2006 against Canada.

“What a pinch me moment,” Sullivan said post-match to TNT Sports. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was so young. This means so much to me and my family, and it’s an extreme honor to represent my country.”

Despite his young age, Sullivan looked like a seasoned veteran against the South American foe and played an integral role in the team’s ultimate 4–1 victory . The winger stamped his characteristic swagger, attacking creativity and high soccer IQ all over the pitch in Orlando, displaying the very same eye-catching traits that have placed the youngster in the limelight over the past two months and into serious MLS MVP contention.

Cavan Sullivan vs. Peru

Cavan Sullivan had a brilliant debut. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Although Sullivan did not get on the board in his 62-minute outing on Saturday afternoon, he wasted no time making Peru sweat.

He engaged in two threatening actions within the first 10 minutes alone, getting a shot off that was ultimately blocked. Soon after, he was flashed a yellow card for following up on another opportunity near the goal mouth that saw him collide with Peru’s goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. He entered the interval with the joint-most touches (five) in Peru’s six-yard box.

Sullivan continually made dangerous passes into the final third all game long and connected particularly well with USMNT budding star and right fullback Alex Freeman, 22, in the right corner. Sullivan wreaked havoc on Peruvian fullback Marcos López, unafraid to isolate the player 10 years his senior into one vs. one positions.

Sullivan’s off the ball movement was just as impressive, matching a dynamic tone set across the entire squad that forced Peru’s low block even more on its back heel.

The teenager’s confidence was perhaps what was most exciting for American fans. He may have been playing on one of the biggest stages of his young career, yet he wasn’t afraid to attempt a silky move or a tricky pass, maintaining the charisma that has set him apart since his record-debut with MLS in 2024 at just 14 years old. He plays not only creatively, but also dangerously with an unyielding ambition to win by any means necessary.

Freeman will certainly be grateful that Sullivan also consistently tracked back on defense, an exciting benefit of having such a young, energetic player ahead of you on the flank.

The only significant challenge Sullivan faced in his debut was in his ground duels, losing all three that he encountered. Sullivan will have to grow more accustomed to the additional size, strength and physicality that come at the international level, especially against Conmebol opponents.

Cavan Sullivan vs. Peru Stats Snapshot

Statistic Tally Touches 35 Chances Created 2 Accurate Passes 25/28 (89%) Passes Into The Final Third 2 Touches in Opposition Box 7 Defensive Contributions 0 Recoveries 1 Ground Duels Won 0/3 (0%) Fouls Committed 1 Was Fouled 0

*Statistics provided by FotMob

When Do Sullivan, USMNT Play Next?

The USMNT are back in action on Tuesday. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Sullivan and the USMNT are back in action on Tuesday in St. Louis for another friendly against a South American opponent. The Stars and Stripes will clash with a youthful and scrappy Chile, a team they have not beaten since 2000 and that has won five of its last seven fixtures.

The teenager is used to scoring, though, and will be eager to get on the board to further stamp his legacy in red, white and blue.