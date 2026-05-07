USMNT Midfielder Suffers Injury, World Cup Presence in Jeopardy

In the latest injury setback to the U.S. men’s national team, Johnny Cardoso has suffered a high-grade sprain in his right ankle, according to club side Atlético Madrid.

The devastating blow was suffered in Thursday’s training, reportedly in a strong tackle from a teammate during a possession-based rondo drill. He was “unable to complete the session,” prompting testing from Atlético’s medical staff, the club reported.

It is unclear when the star midfielder will return to the pitch, potentially missing out on the rest of La Liga play this season and the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in just five weeks across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions in the gym, and the progress of his recovery will determine his return to competition,” the club said.

Huge Setback for Atletico, USMNT

Johnny Cardoso recently competed in the Champions League semifinals for Atlético Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Atlético only has four La Liga games remaining this season, starting with Celta Vigo on Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and ending with Villarreal on May 24. It is unlikely that Cardoso will return to club play this season, given the intensity of his sprain, leaving Los Rojiblancos without one of their key contributors in the midfield.

Cardoso was integral to Atlético’s deep run in the UEFA Champions League and recently appeared in the second leg of the semifinals, logging over 30 minutes in the heartbreaking 1–0 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday, which eliminated them from the European competition 2–1 on aggregate.

The 24-year-old is a contender for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s final 26-man roster for the World Cup this summer, recently called up to the March international window and starting at defensive midfield for the Stars and Stripes in the friendly against Belgium on March 28. He is no stranger to injury though, missing out on the squad’s subsequent friendly against Portugal on March 31 due to leg discomfort. He was sent back to Madrid for recovery before the end of camp.

His ankles have been the source of trouble in the past, forcing him to withdraw from a U.S. training camp back in 2023 ahead of the 2023–24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals and sidelining him for 11 games last September/October. He has 23 total caps at the senior level since his debut in 2020, appearing in Concacaf Nations League play in 2024.

This is the fourth injury setback to Pochettino’s player pool in the past month, following striker Patrick Agyemang’s Achilles tendon injury, left back John Tolkin’s inner knee ligament injury and goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann’s broken neck.

With less than three weeks to go until Pochettino names his World Cup roster (May 26), keeping the rest of the contending players healthy will be critically important.

Should Cardoso be unable to compete at the tournament this summer, he will most likely be replaced by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC