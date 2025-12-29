USMNT Forward Rated at $54 Million Is Targeted by Premier League Club—Report
Fulham have their sights set on bringing U.S. men’s national team forward Ricardo Pepi to Craven Cottage this winter, a report claims.
The Premier League outfit is in the market to bolster their attack during the January transfer window. Mexico national team talisman Raúl Jiménez, who is set to turn 35 in May, only has five goals to his name in 2025–26, while Rodrigo Muniz has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury.
According to Daily Mail, Fulham view Pepi as an exciting reinforcement for Marco Silva’s squad, one that would bring a spark of life to a frontline that has only scored two or more goals in four of the club’s last 16 games.
The Cottagers were previously interested in the American last summer, while West Ham United made an offer a year ago. But he continues to make waves at PSV Eindhoven thanks to a red hot start to the season. Pepi has already found the back of the net 10 times in 21 appearances, on pace to shatter his previous personal-best production of 17 goals in a single campaign.
The Dutch club is thought to value the 22-year-old at around $54 million, a price tag that could keep increasing should Pepi keep up his form into 2026. Fulham not only would have to splash some serious cash to snag his signature, but also convince the No. 9 to make the move to the England.
Pepi’s Resurgence Comes at Perfect Time for the USMNT
Pepi missed significant time last season due to a knee injury, keeping him sidelined for the majority of the USMNT’s 2025 calendar year. His lengthy stay in the infirmary opened the door for Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang to impress new boss Mauricio Pochettino instead.
Pepi’s return to top form, though, gives Pochettino a welcome problem. Now the Argentine has a wealth of options up top to test out during the March international break against Belgium and Portugal.
Folarin Balogun remains the frontrunner to be the Stars and Stripes’ starting striker at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Monaco standout’s backup is anything but certain. Growing interest from the Premier League, and even a potential transfer, could give Pepi the edge ahead of the other alternatives going into next summer’s tournament.