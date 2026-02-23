USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Striker Stuns With Broken Arm

Things just got a lot busier for United States men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, as he adds scouting MLS matches to his docket while also keeping a close eye on the Americans playing in Europe.

While it’s been a strong season for USMNT talents across the Atlantic in 2025–26, the rest of the potential players for the 2026 World Cup roster got their campaigns underway this weekend with the start of the 31st season of Major League Soccer.

It leaves a packed schedule for Pochettino and his staff to analyze each week as they near roster decisions for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal and move towards the final World Cup roster, likely to be announced at the beginning of June.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at four of the best U.S. players from across the world over the past week.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi laat zich direct gelden bij zijn rentree 🎯👏#psvhee pic.twitter.com/z4UrAtaZkr — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) February 21, 2026

It was a welcome sight for American soccer fans this week as Ricardo Pepi returned to action and goalscoring earlier than expected with PSV Eindhoven. Just 42 days after suffering a forearm fracture while scoring against Excelsior, the 23-year-old was back in Eredivisie action and didn’t look like he had lost a step of fitness.

With his team leading 2–1 already against SC Heerenveen, Pepi entered the match off the bench in the 75th minute and made an instant impact. He quickly found space as a deeper-lying attacking option, before smashing a right-footed strike from well outside the box to extend the lead in the 87th minute.

Now sitting at 12 goals and two assists through 23 matches across all competitions this season, his form could have Pochettino considering him as more than just a depth option for the World Cup.

Folarin Balogun

Marquinhos (right) will have nightmares about USMNT star, Folarin Balogun. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Some strikers across the world of soccer score consistently, with no lulls or massive peaks in their form. Presumed USMNT starter at the 2026 World Cup, Folarin Balogun is not one of them—his form comes in spells and the hope is he finds one during this summer’s tournament.

This season, he’s given plenty of hints at more consistency, and the goalscoring form is becoming more common for the 24-year-old. This week, though, stood out among the rest, as he netted two goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs, before finding another in a 3–2 Ligue 1 win over Lens four days later.

In the Champions League, his goal marked the fastest scored by a USMNT player in the competition’s history, despite his Monaco side going on to lose the match 3–2 to their French rivals.

The weekend’s effort against Lens saw him produce a tidy finish from the edge of the box, sparking a comeback effort in the final 30 minutes to overturn a two-goal deficit.

With his output this week, Balogun is up to 11 goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions in 2025–26, as he looks to solidify his role as the USMNT’s starting attacking option in the March international window.

Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten played a key role for Columbus Crew in their first match under new manager Henrik Ryström. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the MLS season back in action, Pochettino will need more eyes on more games in the lead-up to the World Cup. Given the previous reliance on Max Arfsten in recent camps, you can expect the USMNT staff to be watching plenty of Columbus Crew to start the season as well. They’ll be happy with what they saw this weekend.

Hitting the competitive pitch for the first time since the USMNT’s November friendly win over Uruguay, Arfsten was critical in driving attacking transitions for Columbus, causing issues for the Portland Timbers’ backline throughout the 90 minutes while creating a pair of chances.

While his Crew were unable to secure anything with a 3–2 loss, it was a positive showing, with significant cuts inside to support striker Wessam Abou Ali and recovery efforts to regain defensive positions when the Crew’s left back, Hristiyan Petrov charged forward.

Arfsten is good enough to be a contributing player to the USMNT for the near and long term. Still, he will be an intriguing watch over the next few months as he balances Pochettino’s hopes of him as an overlapping wingback and his evolved role under the new Columbus manager, Henrik Ryström.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter was an energetic presence in Vancouver's midfield. | IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

The breakout star of 2025 for the USMNT, Sebastian Berhalter, put in an eye-catching performance to kick off the 2026 season with Vancouver Whitecaps, helping the Canadian side to a 1–0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Although a strong right-footed shot from distance in the first half skipped mere inches wide of the goal, his presence commanding the midfield and helping to launch Vancouver’s wingers was evident, as he thrived in a shutdown double-pivot role alongside Paraguay international Andrés Cubas.

Oftentimes, playing a key central role can dampen some key stats, like complete passes, considering the amount of progression that comes through the middle. It didn’t hurt Berhalter, who stood out throughout the match, completing 56 of 59 attempted passes, while creating four chances and making seven defensive recoveries.

It’s going to take a stellar first few months of the MLS season for Berhalter to secure a spot on the World Cup roster, but given his versatility, set-piece delivery and ability to shoot from distance, he could make himself a valuable piece in Pochettino’s plans.

