Folarin Balogun Makes USMNT History With Unprecedented Champions League Feat vs. PSG

U.S. men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun had a night to remember, scoring a brace for Monaco against the reigning kings of Europe, Paris Saint-Germain, in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs, shattering a number of USMNT records in the process.

The 24-year-old striker scored his side’s first inside the opening minute of Tuesday night’s contest, the fastest goal scored by a USMNT player in the competition’s history.

When he made that a brace 18 minutes in, Balogun became the first USMNT player in history to score a twice in a Champions League knockout game. The goal also saw Balogun set the new record for the most goals by a USMNT player in a single Champions League season, overtaking Christian Pulisic with his fifth goal of the term at Europe’s highest level.

Earlier in the season, Balogun also became the first ever U.S. player to score in three consecutive Champions League games. And, although PSG came back in the game, scoring three goals without reply to lead the tie ahead of the second leg next week, the Arsenal academy graduate is producing the best-ever individual Champions League season by a USMNT player.

Balogun Responds to USMNT Striker Competition Challenge

Marquinhos (right) will have nightmares about Folarin Balogun. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Balogun’s historic Champions League performance also serves as an emphatic response in the fight to be the USMNT’s starting striker in the 2026 World Cup.

Patrick Agyemang scored his 10th goal of the season in the EFL Championship for Derby County at the weekend. Not to be outdone, fellow Championship and USMNT striker Haji Wright scored a historic hat-trick on Monday to send Coventry City to the top of the table.

Still, given the stage and quality of opponent, Balogun’s performance on Tuesday night is considerably more impressive.

Mauricio Pochettino will be smiling ear to ear analyzing the recent performances of his top striker alternatives. With the World Cup fast approaching, the top candidates to lead the line for the Stars and Stripes come the tournament are thriving.

But make no mistake, Balogun is currently the overwhelming favorite to be the starting center forward when the USMNT take the pitch against Paraguay on June 12 to begin the World Cup.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS