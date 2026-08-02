How USMNT Friendship, Taylor Swift Led Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

When Sebastian Berhalter dropped to his knee amid a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” back in July 2020, he couldn’t have expected to reunite with his dance partner, Aidan Morris, six years later and an ocean away.

Two products of the Columbus Crew academy, Berhalter and Morris played their first professional season together in MLS that year. While Morris remained with the club through 2024, Berhalter transferred to Austin FC and then Vancouver Whitecaps, where he blossomed into one of the league’s top midfielders.

Six years after filming that TikTok dance as teenagers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the two are finally back on the same team. Berhalter finalized his transfer from Vancouver to Middlesbrough last month to join Morris in the club’s 2026–27 bid for Premier League promotion.

“I’ve seen the TikTok has come up again, and it’s all fun; that was just me and Aidan when we were younger, just being kids,” Berhalter said in his first interview after completing the move. The video has gone viral, with English fans just now discovering the American duo’s dance moves.

“He’s my best friend. I’ve known him since I was 15 years old... We’ve been in touch ever since, and I’m so happy that he got the move over here, and I’ve been following his whole journey and think he’s been doing the same. To be reunited is something that's even crazy to say out loud, but I’m so excited.”

Making the Move to Middlesbrough

Aidan Morris (left) helped convince Sebastian Berhalter (right) to sign with Middlesbrough. | Middlesbrough

Berhalter comes to Middlesbrough after scoring 26 goals and recording 32 assists in 167 career appearances with Vancouver, helping the team reach the 2025 MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup final and claim three Canadian Championship titles. With that standout experience, the now 25-year-old has become a key depth piece for the USMNT and scored against Türkiye at the 2026 World Cup.

Making the move to Europe, though, was a step he had long dreamed of. With his Whitecaps contract set to expire at the end of 2026, the club didn’t stand in his way when the potential move came forward. With a British passport and having been born in London, Berhalter’s move was even more straightforward.

Morris played a key role in recruiting Berhalter to Middlesbrough.

Morris played a key role in recruiting Berhalter to Middlesbrough.

“It feels great to be here,” Berhalter added. “I’ve been watching the club closely over the last two years because of Aidan, and I kind of fell in love with the club, especially over the last year with the way they play and the way they fight.

“He told me about the club and what it’s all about. He told me how much the fans love everything around here and how they take you in. That’s something that I really wanted to experience... Being in MLS, the pressure is there, but certainly not to the same intensity. I want to feel that, especially alongside Aidan.”

Impressive Preseason Debut

Sebastian Berhalter impressed in his first minutes in England. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Joining the Teesside club right after the World Cup, Berhalter didn’t need any time to adjust to the speed of Middlesbrough’s preseason, ahead of the club’s EFL Championship opener against Wrexham on Aug. 7.

Taking on La Liga’s RCD Espanyol on Friday, Berhalter thrived in his deliveries, sending in a cross to a diving Leo Casteldine for a goal which was called back for offside, before a spinning back-heel flick to create a shot less than 10 minutes later.

With Middlesbrough trailing 3–2, Berhalter offered a pinpoint delivery from a corner kick, which Castledine headed home to secure the 3–3 draw against the Spanish foes.

“He has only been with us for one week, so that’s difficult, but you can see the quality from the set pieces, but also, of course, in open play and open game, and he will just get better,” manager Kim Hellberg said of Berhalter’s preseason debut. “We see a talented boy that runs a lot, that wants a lot, that wants to train, that wants to fight. So, he’s a very good addition to us, and we just need to give him a little bit of time to keep improving.”

After falling to Hull City in the EFL Championship playoff final last season, Middlesbrough are hoping that Berhalter can be the piece that pushes them to the next level and into the 2027–28 edition of the Premier League.

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