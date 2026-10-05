USMNT Star Julian Hall in Elite Company of Pele After Record-Setting Victory

By now, you’ve heard of Julian Hall. The 18-year-old sensation for the U.S. men’s national team, a true striker in every since of the word.

He’s been at the forefront of the Stars and Stripes’ success this fall, a key reason for the squad’s three-consecutive victories to kick off a post-World Cup era of dominance. Due to his latest heroics in the 3–0 thumping of bitter foe Mexico, Hall now joins the elite company of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé.

The teenager opened scoring in the Concacaf rivalry match with a 28th-minute blast, preying on the shaky hands of Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Rangel for an emphatic rebound. It signified his third-consecutive goal, scoring one each in his first three caps for the senior squad.

Hall became just the third player in USMNT history to score in each of his first three appearances and the first in over 20 years. More significantly though, he became the youngest player since a 16-year-old Pelé (nearly 50 years ago) to achieve such a feat.

Pelé Bursts onto International Scene

Pele is the most legendary players in Brazil’s history. | Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Back in 1957, Brazil may have lost 2–1 to Argentina at Maracaña Stadium, but a teenaged Pelé (16 years, eight months) stepped onto the pitch in canary yellow for the very first time and scored his first international goal. Thanks to that 76th-minute finish under the hot July sun, he remains the nation’s youngest goalscorer to this day.

Pelé added his second international goal just three days later against Argentina, the second and final match of the 1957 Roca Cup, the two-legged tournament between the South American foes. His 20th-minute finish guided the Seleção to an eventual 2–0 win.

The young phenom didn’t return to the pitch for Brazil until the following May for a friendly against Paraguay, yet he found the back of the net once again. He had an 81st-minute tap-in to lift his side to a 5–1 victory back at the hallowed Maracaña Stadium.

Those three goals ignited Pelé’s prolific career with Brazil. The famed soccer icon ended his international career with 77 goals between 1957 and 1971, the second-most goals behind Neymar (80) for Brazil. Yet while Pelé needed just 92 appearances to achieve such a feat, Neymar needed 125.

Is Hall Destined for Similar Greatness?

Hall is already making a name for himself. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

The blistering start to Pelé’s career was quickly followed by his dominance at the 1958 World Cup in in Sweden, the first of a record-three (1962, 1970) he would go on to win for Brazil. Then 17, Pelé scored six goals that summer: the game-winner against Wales in the quarterfinals, a hat-trick against France in the second half of the semifinals and two goals against Sweden in the World Cup final. His awe-inspiring performances earned him global fame and a spotlight that never faded.

Is Hall destined for similar greatness?

The USMNT and manager Mauricio Pochettino will certainly hope so, although Hall won’t be granted the opportunity to dazzle on soccer’s most prestigious stage until the 2030 World Cup, at which point he will 22 years old.

Pochettino’s clear intention is that Hall, among the other top young prospects, will be completely acclimated to competing at the senior international level by 2030 and, thus, will be in a position to bring the USMNT to heights never before reached at the sport’s premier tournament.

Coupled with consistent development from the Argentine boss over the next four years, the inevitable move to European soccer will bring Hall’s game to the next level. The New York City-native currently plays for New York Red Bulls, where he has enjoyed a breakout MLS campaign with 10 goals and three assists this season. Although the Homegrown recently signed a new contract through the 2029–30 season, there is no doubt that European clubs will be probing for a transfer before then.

Even if he doesn’t reach the legendary status of Pelé—very few have—Hall is nonetheless on track to become a rare and deeply influential gem for the American side. This fall, he has already become the youngest player in USMNT history to score in back-to-back matches and just the second player in the last decade to score in three-consecutive games (Malik Tillman). The latter accomplishment is one that U.S. Soccer poster boy Christian Pulisic has attempted and failed throughout his entire international career. Meanwhile, Hall did it on his very first try.

There is no telling the heights Hall will reach, making the USMNT’s future more exciting than ever before.