USMNT Key Starter Tears Multiple Ligaments, World Cup Status in Jeopardy

Time is of the essence for one of the most important players on the U.S. men’s national team, as star center back Chris Richards is now in doubt for the 2026 World Cup with torn ligaments in his ankle, according to Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Addressing reporters ahead of Palace’s final Premier League clash of the season against league champions Arsenal, the manager revealed that the 26-year-old defender had suffered two torn ligaments in his left ankle, casting doubt not only on his World Cup status but, more immediately, his status for the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday against Spain’s Rayo Vallecano.

“I think it’s stable, but quite swollen, and we have to deal with the swelling,” Glasner said Thursday. “He has to get back on the pitch to be available, and it takes time.”

“He is in from sunrise until sunset having treatments and everything we can do that reduces the swelling, and of course, we have a great medical department, so we will give our best, and he will give his best—and then let’s see if we can get it done.”

Richards suffered the injury in Crystal Palace’s 2–2 draw with Brentford last weekend. After a hard collision in the 77th minute, he received on-field treatment and uncomfortably finished out the game. He needed assistance at the final whistle though, limping off the pitch without significant weight on his ankle. At the time, Glasner said that he was hopeful Richards could return for the clash against Arsenal, suggesrring the injury was minor.

For the USMNT, Richards is vital. He has 36 caps and has been a key part of the three- and four-man backlines used by manager Mauricio Pochettino. He was considered a lock to be on the 26-man squad, set to be unveiled in New York City on Tuesday. His status for that announcement now hangs in the balance.

Next Up on the USMNT?

Chris Richards is a key piece of Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT squad. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

While Pochettino has switched between a three and four-man backline, Richards has been the stalwart for both. If he is not ready for the tournament, it serves as the next blow to the center back position, with Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream and FC Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson both recently back in action from significant injury absences and not yet up to full speed.

When it comes to healthy central defenders, Toulouse’s Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty of Celtic FC— the recently-crowned Scottish Premier League Champions and 2025 MLS Defender of the Year—and Tristan Blackmon of Vancouver Whitecaps FC could all stand as options. CF Villarreal fullback Alex Freeman is also a center back possibility, especially in a three-back formation.

The USMNT opens the 2026 World Cup group stage against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles, leaving just 22 days for Richards to return to full health. The team will also face Senegal and Germany in pre-tournament friendlies on May 31 and June 6, a pre-tournament camp Richards was already set to be late to.

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