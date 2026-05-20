Why Chris Richards Will Miss the Start of USMNT World Cup Preparations

When the U.S. men’s national team kicks off its 2026 World Cup training camp, center back Chris Richards, who limped off the pitch with an ankle injury at the weekend, will not be in attendance.

The 26-year-old is a lock for Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup roster, set to be unveiled in New York City on Tuesday, May 26. Richards is also expected to start at this summer’s showpiece event, leading a backline that will be eager to bounce back after a vulnerable showing during the March international window.

Yet alarms bells sounded on Sunday when he crumpled to the ground in pain in Crystal Palace’s 2–2 draw with Brentford. Despite receiving treatment on the pitch, Richards finished out the game, but never looked overly comfortable.

The injury scare is now another thing Pochettino must worry about with the World Cup less than a month away, and it won’t help matters that his best defender also won’t link up with the Stars and Stripes for the start of their World Cup preparations in Fayetteville, Georgia at the end of the month.

Why Richards Will Miss the Start of USMNT’s World Cup Training Camp

Chris Richards is chasing silverware with Crystal Palace. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Even before suffering an ankle injury, Richards was never going to be alongside his teammates when they complete their first training sessions for the World Cup. The American will instead still be with clude side Crystal Palace, preparing for and ultimately playing in the Conference League final.

The Eagles have a date with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, May 27, the same day the USMNT’s training camp begins. Richards will, of course, be among Olivier Glasner’s ranks for the European final, where he is expected to start, barring any setbacks in his recovery.

Glasner could be inclined to rest Richards in Crystal Palace’s final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal this weekend to give the center back an extra week to fully recover ahead of the Conference League final. Now that the Gunners already clinched the league title, the game is nothing more than a formality for either side.

Pochettino would surely support Glasner avoiding any unnecessary risks with Richards, especially considering the other injury issues that have hit the USMNT in the build-up to the World Cup, which the host nation kicks off against Paraguay on June 12.

Brenden Aaronson Also Suffers Injury Scare

Brenden Aaronson only lasted 60 minutes at the weekend for Leeds. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

On the same day Richards went down, World Cup hopeful Brenden Aaronson also went to ground and needed medical attention in Leeds United’s 1–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The American eventually limped off the pitch and was replaced in the 60th minute.

The injury scare turned out to indeed be just a scare, though, unlike Richards’s ankle issue. Leeds manager Daniel Farke confirmed Aaronson suffered from “dead leg” on Sunday, ruling out any serious cause for concern.

Although Aaronson is not expected to play a huge role for the Stars and Stripes this summer—he is one of the fringe players still unsure of whether he will even be called-up—losing the 25-year-old to injury would have made the decision for Pochettino, a situation he is becoming all too familar with.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso was recently ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Striker Patrick Agyemang will also be sidelined for the tournament with an Achilles tendon injury, as well as goalkeeperJonathan Klinsmann due to a broken neck.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC