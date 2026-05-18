USMNT’s Three Best Players of the Week: Trusty’s Improbable Title, Gozo’s Massive Push

Mauricio Pochettino likely knows his list. As he prepares to name his 26-man World Cup roster on May 26, it is probable he has already outlined the squad and is simply waiting for any potential injuries before unveiling it to the world.

Yet, with nothing official, there is still technically time for players to find themselves on the team, and the weekend’s matches, less than two weeks out from the announcement, may have been the final opportunity to do so.

For some, it was that final prove-it week, while others wrapped up seasons with title-winning performances and now turn their heads to the summer’s stage.

Here, Sports Illustrated highlights the top USMNT performances and moments from the past week.

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo has enjoyed impressive form in MLS this season. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

There has been plenty of talk when it comes to Zavier Gozo’s potential, and the youngster is pushing not only for future World Cup involvement, but to be on the roster for this summer’s tournament. At this point, there’s little more the 19-year-old could do, playing at an impressive level with Real Salt Lake, with six goals and four assists through the first 13 games of the season.

Playing primarily as a right midfielder, but also spending time as a right wingback and forward this season, Gozo has been among the best players in MLS, regardless of age. This weekend, he scored in Salt Lake’s 2–1 Rocky Mountain Cup win over the Colorado Rapids, showcasing his explosive first few steps, intuitive off-ball runs and quick-footed dribbling after a brace in midweek play against the Houston Dynamo.

Zavier Gozo scores his fourth goal in four games!@realsaltlake are level! pic.twitter.com/LS3PiobTxJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 17, 2026

This weekend, he was the best player on the pitch against Colorado. He created an early chance by mixing up his pace on the dribble and cutting back to get past Kosi Thompson, before scoring off a rebound in the 36th minute. Yet, it was his play against Houston that offered the best glimpse of his potential and unique skillset for this summer.

On his first goal against the Dynamo, he quickly read the situation that presented itself when DeAndre Yedlin received the ball in the defensive half, with acres of space to run into.

Gozo constantly scanned the spaces on Houston’s backline, changing the pace and direction of his run several times, both to get into a scoring position and to open the threat of a Yedlin shot, making the Dynamo prepare for both options. As seen below, his change of direction and pace slows in the final moments, before Yedlin plays him through for a perfect, toe-punt finish.

Zavier Gozo (circled) adjusted his run several times to score his first goal against the Houston Dynamo. | MLS/Apple TV

Those off-ball moments can be valuable late in a game at the World Cup, when opposition can be weathered down by the high pressure and climate, leaving youthful energy and movements as potential game-changers, even against the world’s best.

If he does make his way onto the World Cup squad, he would become just the third teenager in USMNT history to do so, following in the footsteps of Julian Green in 2018 and Yunus Musah at the 2022 tournament.

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson hit the back of the net for the first time in his Premier League career. | IMAGO/Action Plus

Antonee Robinson got himself a nice confidence boost on Sunday, scoring his first Premier League goal with Fulham, marking his fourth in 214 appearances across all competitions with the club.

The potential World Cup starting left back neatly slotted home a penalty kick in stoppage time of the first half, as the Cottagers played to a 1–1 draw with already-relegated and last-place Wolves. Yet he was also dynamic throughout, leading all players with 96 touches, six passes into the final third, and 10 defensive actions.

While knee, hamstring and ankle injuries had him concerned about potentially missing this summer’s tournament, his success since returning to the pitch in December has seen him return to top form. He will now have to look towards the club’s final game of the season against Newcastle United next weekend, before shifting his focus to the USMNT, where he will be tasked either as a transitionally-minded left wingback or traditional left-back at his second World Cup.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty helped Celtic complete a massive comeback in the Scottish Premier League. | Ross Parker/SNS Group/Getty Images

If winning can be a habit, then Auston Trusty and Ricardo Pepi are becoming quite good at it. Although it would take a miracle for them to lift the World Cup trophy with the USMNT this summer, they at least now have some practice should the situation arise.

This weekend saw both win their respective domestic leagues, with Trusty’s Celtic headlining global soccer with a 3–1 win over Hearts on the final day of the Scottish Premier League’s championship round. Hearts entered the matchday atop the table and would have secured the first title not won by Celtic or Rangers since 1985 with a draw or a win.

🍀 GOOSEBUMPS!



You'll Never Walk Alone echoes around Celtic Park 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dQKbzDM2vD — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 16, 2026

Instead, Celtic came away victorious, with Trusty claiming his fifth league title and bringing the Bhoys back to glory after a tumultuous season, which included two managerial spells from Martin O’Neill, flanking a brief and horrendous eight-game tenure with Wilfried Nancy.

Trusty played all 90 minutes as his side won by the finest margin, with Daizen Maeda scoring the 2–1 goal in the 86th minute, before Callum Osmond added an insurance marker in stoppage time. The Hoops will have a chance to add to the trophies next week as well, facing Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic to close out 2025-26.

Ricardo Pepi scored his 16th goal of the league season to end the campaign for PSV Eindhoven. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Over in the Netherlands, Ricardo Pepi scored his 16th goal of the Eredivisie campaign in a 5–1 final-day win over FC Twente, expanding PSV’s already title-winning lead to a massive 19 points. His goal marked the last of the season for the Dutch champions, sending himself and fellow USMNT star Sergiño Dest to the World Cup off the back of a trophy-winning season.

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