USMNT Legend Tim Howard Explains Why America Is So Obsessed With Cavan Sullivan

Another week, another breathtaking performance from Cavan Sullivan that makes American fans go wild.

The 16-year-old phenom took center stage once again in the Philadelphia Union’s unprecedented comeback on Saturday night, contributing a goal and assist in the eventual 4–3 win over Sporting Kansas City.

But these frenzied soccer fans aren’t just thrilled by the teenager’s mounting success. They’re obsessed with him. Former U.S. men’s national team legend Tim Howard thinks he knows why, because he feels it too. It requires flipping through the history books of American soccer.

“Going back a long time, I don’t know, decades and decades and decades and decades, we’ve had you [Landon Donovan], we’ve had Freddy Adu, we’ve had Christian Pulisic,” Howard said on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “Claudio Reyna was a young star, and he became great, but he wasn’t a phenom. He was very good in his teenage years.

“I look at Clint [Dempsey]. Clint is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever do it, but he went to Furman. He was a late bloomer, and then he took the world by storm.”

For the former star goalkeeper, it all comes down to the numbers. In the history of men’s soccer, there have only been a few true prodigies of the game that have come up through the U.S. and utterly dominated the sport right from their early teenage years.

There’s Donovan, who debuted for the USMNT and attracted the attentions of the Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen at 18 years old. There’s Adu, who stood as the youngest player to ever debut in Major League Soccer (14 years old) for 20 years, until Sullivan broke his record in 2024. The third and final, according to Howard, is Pulisic, a current USMNT legend that signed with Borussia Dortmund at just 16 years old. A prodigy is a rarity in the nation, unlike in other countries where soccer is the most popular sport on the men’s side and continually produces world-class talents.

“We’ve got three [prodigies],” Howard said, insinuating Sullivan would be the fourth in the men’s game. “Argentina has three every six months, so we are going to get excited about Cavan Sullivan. The whole country is going to get excited about him.”

He added: “People keep asking me this question for the last 20 years, ‘When is the U.S. going to produce a world-class talent?’ I’m not going to not get on board with this. I’m excited about it.”

Sullivan Continues Unprecedented Run of Form

Sullivan is unstoppable. | Philadelphia Union/MLS/Getty Images

Sullivan ignited the Union’s second-half goalscoring frenzy on Saturday, which resulted in four unanswered goals and the continuation of the Union’s now 11-game unbeaten streak.

Just after the hour mark, the teenage midfielder beat four separate defenders in a lethal drive toward the center of the pitch, before pinging the ball to teammate Frankie Westfield on the opposite side. Westfield’s blast was deflected in by Union striker Bruno Damiani.

While the Union’s first goal put Sullivan’s technical savvy on full display, the second goal just four minutes later shined a light on his heightened soccer IQ.

Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques darted from the flank toward the goal-line with the ball, and as soon as he did, Sullivan exploited the space in the center of the box, which had been left available by Milan Iloski making a run toward the goal mouth. Sullivan demanded the ball and received it from Jacques. Yet understanding that goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland had tracked his run and expected him to take a right-footed shot to the far right post, Sullivan quickly pivoted his stance, allowing him to instead make a unexpected, wide, left-footed finish into open netting.

CAVAN GETS HIS GOAL. 🇺🇸



What a game in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/rk0vVzVG2E — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

Sullivan isn’t just dominating a pitch of grown men. He’s shattering records. He’s now up to eight goals and 12 assists across all competitions thus far this season, including at least one goal contribution in the last eight-consecutive matches. With Saturday’s assist, he broke Alphonso Davies’s record for most assists in a regular season by a teenager (11), and he already broke Freddy Adu’s record for the most goal contributions by a 16-year-old (10) earlier this month.

He is simply unstoppable, and his breakout campaign has earned him a first-ever call up to the USMNT this fall. Sullivan will become the team’s youngest debutant since 16-year-old Adu took the pitch 20 years ago, should he appear in any one of the four international friendlies over the next two weeks.

Sullivan is not just matching the levels Donovan, Pulisic and Adu reached at his age, but actually exceeding him. Should he keep this pace, it is quite possible that Sullivan becomes the greatest talent in American soccer history.