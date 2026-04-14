USMNT Legends Donovan, Lalas Give Blunt Response to Shock Exit of U.S. Soccer Director

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced the immediate departure of sporting director Matt Crocker on Tuesday, who exits to “pursue another opportunity in international soccer,” creating a ripple of shock around the nation’s soccer community given the close proximity to 2026 FIFA World Cup kickoff on home soil.

Crocker had only recently joined USSF in 2023 and was seemingly brought on for the long-haul, tasked with “setting the Federation’s sporting vision and performance strategy” in its continued ambition for growth and advancement of the game long-term.

As if the 51-year-old Welshman’s departure directly prior to the nation’s most important opportunity for soccer growth wasn’t surprising enough, Crocker is reportedly taking a similar position within the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, now representing one of the 48 teams competing with the U.S. this summer.

USMNT legends Alexi Lalas and Landon Donovan were quick to share their opinions on Crocker’s untimely departure.

Donovan, Lalas Give Blunt Response

Landon Donovan was a key player for the USMNT from 2000–2014. | AMA/Corbis/Getty Images

Donovan, who is the USMNT’s joint-leading goal scorer alongside Clint Dempsey (57), actually had a response of relief to the news of Crocker’s departure, albeit bitter.

“My initial thought is if he doesn’t want to be here, we don’t want him,” Donovan said Tuesday via Instagram. “I always got the sense he wasn’t fully committed here and didn’t really care about soccer in this country.”

The three-time World Cup star (2002, 2006, 2010) added: “If he doesn’t want to be here, we should be happy that he is gone. I am actually happy to get somebody in that position who genuinely cares about the growth of soccer and isn’t just interested in making their next paycheck. Good riddance to him ... We wish you the best, but we don’t want you a part of what we’re trying to build here. That’s it.”

Lalas, who was a key contributor in the 1994 World Cup—the last time the U.S. hosted the men’s tournament, had a response more directed at the optics for the Federation.

“It’s weird and a bad look not just for the Federation but at a time when soccer can’t afford to be having these bad looks,” Lalas said on X. “This is the leader and the architect of what is going to be on display this summer on the field, and he’s not going to be there. Not only is he not going to be there, he is evidently going to be with a competing team in the World Cup. It just seems very weird.”

USSF has ensured internal continuity despite Crocker’s departure, with chief operating officer Dan Helfrich, assistant sporting director Oguchi “Gooch” Onyewu and head of development for the women’s youth national team Tracey Kevins assuming his responsibilities. Additionally, plans for the World Cup, having “been long established,” will also “not see any adjustments as a result of this transition.”

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