USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s One Big Superstition at the World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino might be getting his plaudits for embracing country music in tactical meetings with the U.S. men’s national team as well as other aspects of American culture, but it’s a German luxury wear company that might be his biggest superstition.

Throughout the USMNT’s group stage matches, the Argentine manager has worn the same Hugo Boss relaxed-fit overshirt, made by the team’s businesswear provider, which has also tailored suits for the players.

While Pochettino has traditionally worn suits, team athletic wear or even puffy overcoats on the touchline throughout his time with the national team, the new look, which hasn’t wavered in hot conditions in both Los Angeles and Seattle, seems to be catching the eye of the soccer world. It also seems to be playing into some superstitions.

“I love his look, I love his clothes. Shame I can’t get his hair, but I could maybe get his clothes from somewhere,” said former England and MLS superstar Wayne Rooney with BBC’s World Cup coverage. “If anyone has got Poch’s number, please can you send it to me as I need to know where he gets his clothes from.”

Hugo Boss has made two versions of the shirt for Pochettino, customized with the U.S. Soccer badge, and the outfit has been laundered along with the rest of the USMNT’s gear as the tournament has progressed. On the brand’s website, the shirt retails for a whopping $499.

Outside the marquee overshirt, Pochettino has donned a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers, completing the look with matching blue pants. On his wrists, he wears a classic watch and a red string or cord bracelet as a lucky charm.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

No Lemons Needed

Mauricio Pochettino hasn't had to rely on a bowl of lemons. | Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

A specific outfit and lucky bracelet aren’t the only superstitions that Pochettino has embraced in his time as a manager. When he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, he brought a bowl of lemons into his office with the intention of soaking up bad energy.

In several spiritual beliefs, the use of a lemon is believed to act like a natural sponge, absorbing stagnant or negative vibrations in the environment while neutralizing heavy moods.

“They are there to get rid of bad energy,” Pochettino told TalkSport at the time. “In my office, a lot of people come in and out, in and out, and not all the people who arrive at my office have good energy...Some people arrive with bad energy, and that goes into the lemons. It’s like a barrier, a sponge. They take away all the negativity, and you can see—it’s unbelievable because I change the lemons maybe every ten days.”

Luckily for Pochettino, the USMNT has enjoyed a successful World Cup so far and doesn’t have much negative energy to dispel. For now, the lemons should stay outside the facility, but there’s no pushing aside his new, lucky shirt.

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