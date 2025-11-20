USMNT Target March for Major 2026 World Cup Reveal—Report
The U.S. men’s national team are gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil next year with a major window planned for March in more ways than one.
Mauricio Pochettino and his players are preparing for international friendlies against World Cup teams Portugal and Belgium in March, The Athletic report. Their World Cup jerseys for the upcoming tournament are reportedly likely to be revealed that month, too.
Players supposedly got a look at their new threads during the November window. As long as there’s no major controversy from now until the next window, this announcement should be better received than the last.
Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas took a shot at the USMNT back in May when they unveiled their Heartbeat Kit. The deep navy shirt with red and blue stripes was aesthetically pleasing, but Lalas couldn’t help noting the irony in the name.
USMNT Hoping for Positive Reaction to 2026 Kits
“Well...this team needs to show they have one, starting this summer,” Lalas remarked on social media.
At the time, vibes around the USMNT were at rock bottom. Demoralizing results during Pochettino’s early days in charge soured the mood for 2026 given poor performances against Panama and Canada in the Concacaf Nations League.
Subsequent losses to Türkiye and Switzerland in international friendlies worsened things before a run to the Concacaf Gold Cup final. Even with some positive results and a squad bereft of talent because of absences, it wasn’t until October that things turned around.
Pochettino started to get a tune out of his USMNT in September after a 2–0 win against Japan. The Argentine changed his formation to a 3-4-3 as results and performances started piling up. Since a loss to South Korea, the USMNT are unbeaten in their last five games.
Results against Ecuador and Uruguay were heralded as standout moments under Pochettino.
The team that competed in November looks a far cry from the side that finished fourth in the Nations League. Players are fighting for each other and have belief in their tactical setup.
“Another great performance/result. Creates more competition and gives Pochettino champagne problems. Also, puts good pressure on those not part of window. Pochettino will earn massive paycheck by correctly picking who should play next summer. Starting 11 is wide open,” Lalas said after the Uruguay win.
Given how improved the mood is, the reaction to their next jersey announcement is likely to be more positive. As long as it looks good on the eye.