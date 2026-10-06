Disrupted USMNT Out to Avoid 58-Year Humiliation Against Canada

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his U.S. stars will be battling the hidden foe of fatigue while also trying to avoid a third consecutive defeat at the hands of Canada on Tuesday.

The Stars and Stripes have typically dominated this rivalry. Between 1985 and 2019, Canada went 17 consecutive matches without toppling its neighbor. However, Jesse Marsch’s punchy current generation has twice beaten the USMNT, winning the last friendly between the pair in September 2024 before claiming third place in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League.

Should Canada prevail again in Minnesota, it would be the first time since 1968 that the Canucks have claimed three consecutive victories over their nearest rivals.

Canada’s Longest Winning Runs vs. USMNT

Spell Consecutive Canada Wins June 22, 1957–Oct. 13, 1968 3 Sept. 7, 2024–Ongoing 2 Nov. 1, 1980–April 2, 1985 2

If history was not enough to inspire Canada, Marsch has the added ammunition of being snubbed for the USMNT job before Pochettino took over. “There’s definitely not a grudge. People want to take it that way, which is fine,” he shrugged ahead of Tuesday’s not-so-amicable friendly.

“So, for me personally, I can honestly say this, in all three of the matches where we’ve been tasked with playing the U.S. is I know that the U.S. is a good team and they’re someone that we measure ourselves against and I want to do everything I can to give these guys the best opportunity to go out and play at their best and win the match.”

Canada is clearly amped, but Pochettino’s hosts are tired.

‘That Can Affect’—Mauricio Pochettino Warns of Personnel Changes Against Canada

To be the future you must rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/MID0hojIEy — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 4, 2026

Pochettino struck a balance between caution and confidence in his preview of Tuesday’s friendly. The Argentine coach pointed out that the team’s flight from Phoenix had been delayed, disrupting preparation for a set of players who had grown weary from a condensed slate of fixtures this fall. While all these conditions would “affect” his roster, Pochettino was still optimistic.

“It’s about to keep growing and I think supporting the players and to finish the [window] in a very good condition,” the USMNT boss warned, hinting that there may be some rotation to avoid overloading any of his stars heading back to a demanding club schedule.

“But I am sure that the players, even if we were competing a lot and traveling, that can affect, we are going to be ready for [Tuesday], with fresh energy. And I think it’s a good opportunity for continuous growing in that camp.”

USMNT’s Top Minutes This Fall

Rank Player Minutes 1. Gio Reyna 212 2. Antonee Robinson 209 3. Auston Trusty 208 4. Tyler Adams 206 5. Alex Freeman 195 6. Sebastian Berhalter 192 7. Malik Tillman 191 8. Julian Hall 163 9. Diego Kochen 135 10. Cavan Sullivan 133