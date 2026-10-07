USMNT Player Ratings vs. Canada: American Boys See Out Perfect Fall Window

The U.S. men’s national team saw out a perfect fall, winning its fourth-consecutive match on Tuesday night with a 1–0 result against Canada.

The affair at Allianz Field in St. Paul—although not as goal-frenzied as the previous wins against Peru, Chile and Mexico—nonetheless proved the Stars and Stripes’ steady dominance and their incredibly bright future.

It also marked the USMNT’s first win against Canada since 2024 and of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

The Argentine boss will be incredibly pleased with how his team prevailed over the past two weeks and the contributions his several newcomers made, including 19-year-old Justin Ellis’s game-winner in the first half.

The Moment That Changed the Game

Justin Ellis (right) had the game winner on Tuesday. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

It was a look of relief, rather than excitement, on Ellis’s face upon scoring in the 29th minute, a goal that would prove to be the game-winner.

The young striker was no doubt in agonizing pain in that moment, having suffered a major ankle injury less than 10 minutes prior, thanks to a swift kick to the leg from Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio.

Upon that tackle, Ellis fell immediately to the pitch, curled up, clutching his lower leg. After medical assistance, Ellis was able to stand up by himself, but he had an intense limp. Nevertheless, he refused to leave the pitch. He was on a mission to find the back of the net, no matter how much it hurt.

So when the opportunity arose just seven minutes later, the teenager wasn’t going to waste it. He didn’t know how much more his ankle had left to give. Sprinting (or rather, hobbling) into Canada’s penalty box, he met a pinpointed cross from fullback Alex Freeman. Ellis threw his leg out frantically, redirecting the ball into the back of the net.

Pochettino will not soon forget the grit and determination that Ellis showed throughout the first half, and that play alone may have solidified him another call-up in November.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Canada (4-2-3-1)

Alex Freeman was brilliant on Tuesday night. | David Berding/USSF/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Brian Schwake—7.3: Solid display in his first-career start, but wasn’t incredibly tested.

RB: Alex Freeman—8.4: Shut winger Liam Millar down effectively in the corner with strong one-vs.-one defending. His keen vision regarding when to make dangerous runs into the final third—and the foot skills he often employs to do so—continues to set him apart. Had a brilliant assist for Ellis.

CB: Chris Richards—6.8: Effective in gradually pushing up the backline in possession to put Canada on its back heels.

CB: George Campbell—6.8: Had a big clearance from the penalty box in the 23rd minute after a moment of carelessness from partner Richards. Almost had an own goal in the 67th minute.

LB: Auston Trusty—6.7: Performed better at center back than left back this fall. Nonetheless, his ability to do both could make him indispensable for Pochettino moving forward. Trusty is also confident taking control of the air on defensive set-pieces.

CM: Brooklyn Raines—6.9: Looked much more at ease in the midfield than he did against Chile and carved out a discernible role for himself as distributor and ball-winner. He also pulled some silky moves, much to the Canada defenders’ dismay.

CM: Yunus Musah—6.1: Had a few bursts of dynamic movement, but mostly looked slow and stiff.

RW: Giovanni Reyna—6.9: Only player to start all four matches this window. Quickly establishing himself as Pochettino’s right-hand man. Could be a consistent starter in Concacaf Nations League play next month.

AM: Malik Tillman—7.2: He was everywhere throughout the central zone of the field. His ability to get involved in every facet of the midfield as well as on the front line makes him the creative heartbeat of the attack.

LW: Mathis Albert—6.7: Was rather unused on the left flank. Struggled to connect with Trusty.

ST: Justin Ellis—7.6: Out-muscled on the ball on multiple occasions. May need more time to adjust to the physicality of the senior level. Injured his ankle in the first half, but that didn’t stop him from finding the back of the net.

SUB: Sergiño Dest (46’ for Musah)—6.1: Has been rather unused this window and similarly struggled to get involved on Tuesday. Had just one touch throughout his first 20 minutes of play.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter (46’ for Reyna)—6.0: Partnered well with captain Tyler Adams in the double pivot. Has made a strong bid for a starting position moving forward.

SUB: Julian Hall (46’ for Ellis)—6.1: Has been the star of the fall window. Failed to get on the scoreboard, but that doesn’t detract from the two weeks he has had. His ability to tow the backline continues to impress.

SUB: Cole Campbell (61’ for Albert)—6.4: Made his senior debut after dealing with a minor injury throughout the fall camp. Had a thrilling breakaway in the 70th minute but was outgunned to the ball. His strong presses align with the USMNT’s burgeoning identity.

SUB: Tyler Adams (61’ for Raines)—6.4: The midfield is always well managed when he is on the pitch, despite Canada kicking it into higher gear in the second half.

SUB: Neil Pierre (74’ for Tillman)—6.3: The pairing of Neil Pierre and Richards on the backline could be what the USMNT sees come 2030. Had strong spatial awareness.

SUB: Adri Mehmeti (74’ for Campbell)—6.1: Continuing to learn the pace and rhythm of the midfield and how he exactly fits into it.

SUB: Antonee Robinson (74’ for Trusty )—6.2: Looked much stronger and more rested than he did against Mexico. When he is at his best, there is no replacing him at left back.

Subs not used: Matt Freese (GK), Chris Brady (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Damion Downs, Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller, Miles Robinson, Cavan Sullivan

What the Ratings Tell Us

Brooklyn Raines was a dynamic force in the midfield on Tuesday night. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Aside from perhaps seasoned veteran Giovanni Reyna, 21-year-old Brooklyn Raines was the most involved midfielder on Tuesday night. The New England Revolution star really grew into this fall international window, going from being a nervous bystander for much of the match against Chile to being a key component of the team’s attacking buildup against Canada. His dynamic off the ball movements, coupled with his silky foot skills and one-vs.-one defending abilities, he has all the necessary traits to become the future of the Stars and Stripes’ midfield.

was the most involved midfielder on Tuesday night. The New England Revolution star really grew into this fall international window, going from being a nervous bystander for much of the match against Chile to being a key component of the team’s attacking buildup against Canada. His dynamic off the ball movements, coupled with his silky foot skills and one-vs.-one defending abilities, he has all the necessary traits to become the future of the Stars and Stripes’ midfield. Alex Freeman continues to steal the show, and Pochettino will be glad the fullback is only 22 years old, with many of his best years still ahead of him. He had a brilliant assist in the first half, exploiting a gap in Canada’s backline to get into the box. His driven cross was all too easy for Ellis to finish.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Victory

Although Canada increased its intensity in the second half, the USMNT kept a steady pulse on the game and still ended with 51% possession .

. It was a gritty battle, as to be expected between bitter Concacaf foes, seeing a whopping 43 fouls committed.

Although the USMNT had less shots, five total and only one on target, compared to Canada’s seven total and three on target, the hosts made the most of their opportunities.

Statistic USMNT Canada Possession 51% 49% Total Shots 5 7 Shots on Target 1 3 Big Chances 2 1 Pass Accuracy 77% 72% Fouls Committed 22 21 Corners 4 8