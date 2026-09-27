Justin Ellis: From MLS Afterthought to USMNT Goalscorer in Six Months

Justin Ellis was overcome with emotion when he scored his first goal for the U.S. men’s national team on Saturday.

The largely-unknown 19-year-old sent a glancing header past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to get the Stars and Stripes on the scoresheet inside of four minutes against Peru. It was an electric start for Mauricio Pochettino’s men—and a dream moment for Ellis in his first-ever match representing the nation’s senior squad.

The striker was quickly swarmed by his teammates before taking in the moment with the crowd at Inter.co Stadium, a venue he knows well as an Orlando City homegrown product.

It’s hard to believe that just six months ago, Ellis was not even playing first-team soccer with the MLS outfit.

Ellis’s Slow Burn at Orlando City

Justin Ellis is a homegrown product of Orlando City. | Alex Menendez/MLS/Getty Images

Young talents have taken center stage in MLS this season. Cavan Sullivan and Neil Pierre are making waves with the Philadelphia Union, Julian Hall continues to impress at Red Bull New York and Zavier Gozo earned himself a blockbuster move to Crystal Palace after a breakout campaign with Real Salt Lake.

Operating somewhat in their shadow was Ellis. The teenager, who came up through the ranks at Orlando City’s academy, was stuck playing for the club’s reserve team over the last few years.

Ellis kept his head down and put in the work, proving himself with each head-turning performance. He was named the 2025 U-19 MLS NEXT MVP and also helped Orlando win the U-18 title at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, taking home the Golden Boot for his six goals.

Justin Ellis was waiting for his opportunity to break into the first team. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Still, Ellis kicked off the 2026 season stuck on the fringes of the first team. Despite getting called up for Orlando City matches against Red Bull New York and Inter Miami, he never left the bench. Then he went back down to the B team, where he scored two goals in three appearances.

A cyclic pattern soon developed. Ellis would get called up, remain an unused substitute, return to Orlando City B, impress in MLS NEXT Pro and get called up again. He sat on the bench in the Lions’ thumping loss to Nashville SC and then bagged three goal contributions against Inter Miami II.

Ellis returned to the first team’s ranks in April, where he did not play a second in Orlando’s 6–0 loss to LAFC and 1–1 draw with Columbus. While other clubs across the league allowed their young talents to shine, Ellis was stuck waiting—and waiting—for his moment.

Everything Soon Changed for Ellis

Antoine Griezmann (left) and Justin Ellis have developed great chemistry. | Mark Thorstenson/Orlando City/MLS/Getty Images

Finally, Ellis was given the green light from interim manager Martín Perelman. The teenager played 90 minutes in the team’s April win over FC Naples in the U.S. Open Cup and never looked back.

Ellis went on to start nine of his next 10 appearances for Orlando City across all competitions. He tallied two goals and three assists along the way before domestic action halted for the 2026 World Cup.

Even though he already had the starting job, Ellis returned in July like he still had everything to prove. Helping his game up top was the addition of 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann to Orlando’s attack.

Suddenly, Ellis had an icon playing alongside him, one that quickly made MLS his new playground. The two developed a fast chemistry that catapulted Ellis into the conversation among the league’s top young players.

He recorded nine goal contributions in the span of 15 games, unselfishly creating chance after chance for his teammates. Ellis also showed off his versatility, lining up as a No. 9, winger or midfielder depending on Orlando’s formation.

It earned him the attention of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino and a call-up to the national team for the September-October international break.

Ellis Seizes the Moment for the USMNT

Justin Ellis had a USMNT debut to remember. | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

On paper, Ellis looked like a depth option for Pochettino. The American would typically be behind Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi in the striker pecking order.

Except Pochettino left Balogun at home, and Pepi had to withdraw from international duty due to injury. Ellis blinked, and suddenly, he was the man entrusted to lead the USMNT’s line on Saturday against Peru.

Within four minutes, Ellis had a goal to his name. Within four minutes, Ellis had an unforgettable debut to remember for the rest of his life. Within four minutes, Ellis was the symbol of a new era for the USMNT.

Those watching his ascent at Orlando City were likely not surprised, but those who hadn’t heard of him until that very moment were learning in real time just what an asset Ellis can be for a USMNT side embracing a blended roster of young talent and seasoned veterans.

Justin Ellis (center) symbolizes a new era for the USMNT. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“This is stuff you dream about since, I don’t know, before you can even remember,” Ellis gushed after the game to TNT Sports. “I’ve probably been dreaming about this day probably 500 to a 1,000 times in my life, and it came true. I don’t even know how to explain it.

“I have my family here, a lot of family and close friends that were with me, even when times were difficult. It’s just unbelievable to score at the place where the club that I play for gave me everything. It’s unbelievable. I can’t even describe. It’s crazy.”

It remains to be seen whether Ellis will keep his place in Pochettino’s XI for the team’s upcoming matches against Chile, Mexico and Peru, but one thing’s for certain: He is no longer an afterthought.