USMNT Prodigy Cavan Sullivan’s Impressive Show vs. Inter Miami Marred by Brawl

Teenage prodigy Cavan Sullivan, who could lead the next era of the U.S. men’s national team, stole the show in his second clash with Lionel Messi on Wednesday, impressing before earning a red card in a brawl in a 2–2 draw between the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 16-year-old starlet has enjoyed impressive form in recent weeks with a goal and three assists in his previous four games. With that form, he got a chance to start alongside his brother, Quinn Sullivan, against the star-studded Herons in front of the home crowd.

While some youngsters would feel nerves against an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, or the decorated and legendary likes of Casemiro or Luis Suárez, it was indisputably evident that Sullivan didn’t feel any of those concerns. After all, he’s already bound for Manchester City when he turns 18.

Yet he became the focal point of a massive brawl in second-half stoppage time, earning himself and Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright straight red cards.

How Sullivan Fared In Second Clash With Messi

Cavan Sullivan was one of the best players on the field against Inter Miami. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tasked with taking on former Premier League and La Liga defender Sergio Reguilón down the right wing, Sullivan tormented in the wide areas, also cutting inside to influence a promising and energetic Philadelphia attack to exploit Miami’s defensive faults.

Under the tutelage of Union interim head coach Ryan Richter, Sullivan and his left-wing counterpart Indiana Vassilev aggressively pressured Miami’s backline and forced key turnovers, allowing themselves to get heavily involved in the play to pepper Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with 17 shots.

Cavan Sullivan has been on football’s radar since he became the youngest player in the history of the major North American sports leagues to make his regular-season debut.



He was 14 years, 293 days old.



A wonderkid with a pre-agreement to join Manchester City when he turns 18,… pic.twitter.com/mMZcCWgLwT — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 17, 2026

Sullivan’s connection with star striker Milan Iloski stood out, while he also made key overlapping runs with 21-year-old Frankie Westfield, who picked up an assist from the right back position.

By the end of the night, Sullivan had showcased his patience in dribbling and led all players in the match with four shots and eight touches in the Miami penalty area. At the same time, his eye for chance creation stood out, creating two clear-cut opportunities while also making five defensive contributions—most in the effective, aggressive press.

How Did the Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Brawl Start?

Quinn Sullivan (center) was taken down by Yannick Bright (right) and Gonzalo Luján (left). | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For all the positivity in Sullivan’s showing, he quickly became the focus of the late scuffle between the Herons and Union, which ended with him securing his first professional red card after letting his temper get the better of him.

With Miami pressured in their own half, Philadelphia pushed ahead late in the game, leading to Quinn Sullivan being taken down in the box by a combination of Bright and Luján, with wingback Ian Fray seemingly stepping on the older Sullivan brother in the aftermath.

Tempers flared at the end of Philly-Miami 😳



Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright were both sent off with reds at the end of the draw.



(📺 MLS on Apple TV) pic.twitter.com/k9mwXbfkFZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2026

From the tense altercation, Quinn Sullivan then effectively WWE-style body-slammed Fray into the ground, sparking a much larger confrontation and drawing Cavan Sullivan in to defend his older brother.

“The action that kicked off that whole situation, that scrum, was the real lack of respect by Fray,” Richter told reporters after the match. “You can look at the action for yourself. Quinn’s reaction is totally normal for what you would do in that situation. It is a real lack of respect, and things like that happen when people behave like that on the field.”

How Cavan Sullivan Became Involved

Here is the whole incident that led to Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright being shown red cards and Quinn Sullivan getting a yellow at the end of the match between the Union and Inter Miami.



Brother gonna defend brother, that’s for sure.



Cooler heads should have prevailed, but… pic.twitter.com/3n1HhJe2WQ — Jillian All-$$ (@Silly__Jilly) August 20, 2026

The younger Sullivan was one of the first players to get into the mix after the brawl began. Soon after joining the scrum, he grabbed Bright’s jersey and became embroiled in a tense shoving and shouting bout, leading Bright to land a punch on Sullivan’s face.

Philadelphia defensive midfielder Danley Jean Jacques stepped in to pull Sullivan away from the fight, but made little impact. As the brawl grew after Bright’s punch, Sullivan became involved with Miami centre-back Maxi Falcón, while other players got into shoving amongst their own.

Referee Filip Dujic eventually sent off both Sullivan and Bright, taking the Union’s teen prodigy out of Saturday’s future against Austin FC, when the club will look to push within a single game’s worth of points of the MLS Cup playoffs cutoff.