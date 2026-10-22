USMNT Receives Major Advantage for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

The U.S. men’s national team will now play both legs of its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie against Haiti on home soil during the November international break.

Concacaf approved Haiti’s request to move the first leg to Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium, as part of a larger motion from the country to play its “home” Concacaf matches on the territory of its opponent.

Haiti has not been able to play within its borders since July 2021 after the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse. Political unrest made the conditions unsafe, and in March 2024, gangs took over the Stade Sylvio Cator, Haiti’s national stadium.

Since then, Haiti has been hosting matches throughout the Caribbean. Its clash with the USMNT on Nov. 14 was supposed to unfold in Kingston, Jamaica, but the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) requested the ability to now have “home” venues in North or Central America.

“Under this exceptional arrangement, the FHF may be permitted to play its designated home matches in Concacaf-sanctioned competitions in the territory of its opponents, rather than being limited to the Caribbean region as required under the current regulations,” Concacaf said in a statement.

“This flexibility will remain in place for as long as the security situation in Haiti persists. However, each match will require separate approval from the Concacaf Administration, agreement of the respective opposing Member Association and confirmation that the selected host stadium fully complies with Concacaf's stadium guidelines.”

A Welcomed Advantage for the USMNT

The USMNT has not played away from home in two years. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

The Stars and Stripes now get to play both legs of their quarterfinal tie in front of home crowds. They will kick off the November international window against Haiti in Miami before they head to Cincinnati for the second leg on Nov. 17.

It extends a staggering run on home soil for Mauricio Pochettino’s men. They have played 32 consecutive games in the U.S. across the last two years, and by the time the next window ends, that number will increase to 34.

The USMNT benefited from hosting the 2025 Gold Cup and co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. It also hosted the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League finals.

The last time the Stars and Stripes had to play in front of a visiting crowd came on Nov. 14, 2024, when they faced off with Jamaica in Kingston for the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The match, which ended in a 1–0 win for the Americans, was only the third match of Pochettino’s tenure.

The Argentine has since gotten very used to playing on U.S. soil and his team has reaped the awards. In the September-October international break, the USMNT won all four of its friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, backed by emphatic crowds across the country.

USMNT to Close Out 2026 With One Last Friendly

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to end 2026 with a bang. | David Berding/USSF/Getty Images

The November international break will be the last bit of competitive action for the USMNT this year. It will also mark the last appearances for many of the team’s biggest names before the calendar flips to 2027.

But there will be a December camp, in which the Stars and Stripes will take on Jamaica at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Since there is not a designated December international break, American players who belong to European clubs will not be able to attend.

Pochettino will instead have a squad of MLS players for the international friendly on Dec. 13. New faces that made a splash during the fall friendlies could be back in the Argentine’s ranks, like Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis.

Those still alive in the MLS Cup playoffs, though, will remain with their clubs on the quest for glory.

“As we continue to build our group, this is an excellent opportunity to work with many of the MLS players and potentially see some new faces,” Pochettino said. “Jamaica is the type of team we could see in upcoming tournaments including World Cup qualifying, so it’s a great opportunity and experience for these players.

“Of course, we love to play in Fort Lauderdale and to have the support of the amazing fans in the area.”