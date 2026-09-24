USMNT Schedule: The Four Teams Facing Mauricio Pochettino’s Side in Fall Window

Two months after the U.S. men’s national team ended its World Cup run in the round of 16, the Stars and Stripes are back in action during the September-October international break.

Fresh off signing a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino called up a roster of 28 players to represent the USMNT in four friendlies this fall. Familiar faces, like Tyler Adams and Chris Richards, blend together with 12 debutants, headlined by 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan.

Notably missing are Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie. Ricardo Pepi also had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Such a mix of veterans and youngsters gives Pochettino a fresh look at the talent pool he’s working with for the next four years. The USMNT’s upcoming opponents will be the perfect test to see which Americans are built for the moment and which need more time before they truly break into the team.

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USMNT Schedule for 2026 Fall Friendlies

Mauricio Pochettino can claim his first wins against Canada and Mexico. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Opponent Date Location Peru Sept. 26 Inter.co Stadium—Orlando Chile Sept. 29 Energizer Park—St. Louis Mexico Oct. 3 State Farm Stadium—Glendale, AZ Canada Oct. 6 Allianz Field—Saint Paul, MN

A Closer Look at USMNT’s Upcoming Opponents

Peru

Peru is desperate to break its dismal run of form. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The USMNT kicks off its fall slate against Peru. Pochettino’s men will be desperate to get back to winning ways after an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16.

Peru is an ideal opponent to ease back into action against, especially in front of a home crowd. The visitors did not qualify for the World Cup and have just two wins in their last 16 matches dating back to 2024.

The last time these two sides faced off, the USMNT only managed a 1–1 draw back in 2018. Eight years later, the Americans will feel confident delivering a redemptive performance.

Chile

Chile is hoping to reclaim its former glory. | Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images

Just three days later, the Stars and Stripes head to St. Louis to take on Chile, another team that failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Chile pose a much larger threat than Peru, though. The team might be far off from its back-to-back Copa América title days, but it has a solid, youthful core looking to bring the nation back to prominence. It has won five of its last seven fixtures, only falling in defeat to Portugal and New Zealand during that run.

History also favors the South American side. Chile is on a three-game unbeaten streak against the USMNT, with their most recent meeting ending in a 1–1 draw back in 2019.

Depending on how Pochettino rotates his squad, the USMNT could be in for a bigger challenge than many might expect.

Mexico

Mexico was so close to making the quarterfinals this summer. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Speaking of challenges, Mexico is next on the docket for the USMNT. The rivalry between the two nations is as strong as ever following the World Cup, where El Tri impressed enough to claim 10th in FIFA’s world rankings.

Mexico looks formidable as ever—just ask England. Not to mention the reigning Gold Cup champions have beaten the USMNT twice since Pochettino took charge.

The Argentine knows what it feels like to be on the losing side of the USMNT’s biggest rivalry and will hope he can finally lift his squad past Mexico this October. The good news is the Americans get to host the friendly, taking El Tri away from the fabled Azteca.

Canada

Cyle Larin had a World Cup to remember. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Stars and Stripes close out the newly extended international break against Canada, another team Pochettino has yet to conquer. The Reds scored a pair of 2–1 victories in their last two clashes with the USMNT, giving Jesse Marsch and his men all the confidence in the world.

Both host nations were eliminated in the round of 16 this summer, but the finishes were not created equal. Canada only won two of their five matches at the 2026 World Cup, and one of those victories came against a Qatar team with nine men.

Past results will cease to matter come October, though, when the two Concacaf teams lock horns in what should be a gritty, tightly-contested match.