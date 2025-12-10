USMNT Star Edges Out Christian Pulisic to Make Champions League History
U.S. men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun led Monaco to a 1–0 victory over Galatasaray on Tuesday night, sealing his name in the Champions League record books along the way.
The 24-year-old became the first USMNT player in history to score in three consecutive Champions League games. Balogun found the back of the net against Bodø/Glimt, Pafos and now Galatasaray to achieve a feat not even Christian Pulisic ever managed.
The goal was nothing remarkable from the American at Monaco’s Stade Louis II, but it was enough to secure all three points for the French outfit. Galatasaray keeper Günay Güvenç failed to deal with a dangerous inswinging corner, giving Balogun the opening to guide home the game’s only goal.
Balogun has now scored six goals in his last seven appearances for club and country. After an underwhelming 2024–25 season in which the striker only found the back of the net four times for Monaco, he is rediscovering his form in front of goal at the perfect time.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is only six months away, and the USMNT will need Balogun at his best if the Stars and Stripes want to make a run on home soil next summer. Mauricio Pochettino’s side landed a favorable Group D draw, where they will take on Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.
USMNT Starting Striker Battle Heats Up As 2026 World Cup Nears
At Copa América 2024, Balogun was the undisputed leader of the USMNT’s frontline. The American scored two of the team’s three goals at the tournament before the Stars and Stripes crashed out in the group stage.
Injury then marred much of Balogun’s 2024–25 season, keeping him out of contention for the USMNT. In his absence, Haji Wright, Patrick Agyemang and Ricardo Pepi all took turns logging minutes up top under Pochettino.
Agyemang scored two goals at last summer’s Gold Cup, but ultimately failed to impress. Wright, though, bagged a brace in the U.S.’s 2–1 win over Australia during the October international window, and Pepi has found the back of the net in his last three appearances for PSV Eindhoven.
Balogun has more competition than ever to keep his place in Pochettino’s lineup, but his historic Champions League goalscoring streak will no doubt help his cause.