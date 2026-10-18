USMNT Star Gio Reyna Is Embracing His New York Roots, American Pride at Strasbourg

After years stuck in purgatory for both club and country, U.S. men’s national team midfielder Gio Reyna is enjoying a major resurgence, buoyed by his summer transfer to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Reyna became used to seeing his name splashed across headlines for all the wrong reasons. Whether it was for recurring injuries, a lack of playing time or a family scandal involving former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, the 23-year-old nearly saw his once promising career turned into nothing but a sideshow.

But then came Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine boss put his faith in Reyna when he had no real reason to do so, controversially handing the former wonderkid a place in his 2026 World Cup roster when the likes of Tanner Tessmann, Diego Luna and Aidan Morris were left home.

Reyna repaid Pochettino’s gamble with a brilliant trivela goal in the team’s tournament opener against Paraguay, before he made four more appearances on home soil. Strasbourg took notice and handed the No. 10 a five-year deal this summer, giving him a much-needed escape route out of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Gio Reyna is getting back to his best form for both club and country. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It marked a new challenge for Reyna, who had never played in France before. But the American is embracing his new home and the vibrant culture of his new dressing room.

“In Strasbourg, there are players from everywhere, with African, South American, Scandinavian roots ... So I try to absorb a little bit of everyone every day,” Reyna said in an interview with L’Équipe. “That’s the great strength of football: its ability to bring together people from all these cultures.”

Reyna has shown his strengths on the pitch as well in his new home. He has already found the back of the net twice in seven appearances, doubling his haul from 20 appearances at Mönchengladbach last season. On Saturday, he was the only player on his team to get on the scoresheet in a 3–1 defeat to reigning European and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He’s getting more and more comfortable each week in Ligue 1, but so much of his identity is still rooted to his native homeland.

Reyna Takes Notes From New York Mentality

Gio Reyna has become one of Mauricio Pochettino’s favorites. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Reyna has been to more places and experienced more cultures than most 23 years olds in the world. He was born in Sunderland, grew up in New York, played at Borussia Dortmund in Germany, had a spell in England with Nottingham Forest, then moved to Mönchengladbach before putting down some roots in northeastern France.

Plus, his mother Danielle, who played soccer at the University of North Carolina before representing the U.S. women’s national team, is of Irish descent. His father Claudio, who retired from the USMNT with 112 caps to his name, is of Argentinian-Portuguese descent.

Reyna touches on how each place has shaped his life and his mindset, but none had a greater impact than New York, where he revealed he feels most at home after living there from ages 5 to 16.

New York City FC is where Gio Reyna got his start. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

“That’s where I bought my house, where a large part of my family lives, where my wife is from and where I’ll live after my career,” Reyna said of New York. “I’m a true New Yorker! This city is a melting pot, and it’s precisely this multicultural aspect, this diversity of such different people, all very proud to belong to New York—myself included—that makes it the most beautiful place in the world.

“With the mentality of always wanting to keep moving forward, even when things get tougher, while remaining loyal and passionate. The stereotypes you see in movies are true.”

Reyna knows a thing or two about just keep moving forward. After a long road back to the USMNT, the midfielder now finds himself gunning for a starting place in Pochettino’s lineup. He got the nod in all four the team’s friendlies this fall, and collected two assists along the way.

Winning a place in the XI for the 2030 World Cup would be a dream for the player who started his career at New York City FC’s academy. Malik Tillman will be a tough man to beat, but Reyna is looking up to the task these days.

Reyna Names One of His Biggest Inspirations

Gio Reyna (left) and Jude Bellingham previously starred for Borussia Dortmund. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

As Reyna continues his ascent back to prominence on both the club and international stages, he is always keeping an eye on other talented stars who excel at being a No. 10, especially those he previously crossed paths with.

Reyna singles out Real Madrid maestro Jude Bellingham, who he calls a “great friend.” The two were teammates at Dortmund before the England international left to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

“I’ve always gotten along well with the English. Jude, who can play at a very high level in many different positions, is incredibly inspiring to me,” Reyna said.

Indeed, Bellingham has made a habit of changing his positions for Los Blancos, despite his reluctance. He began his time in a white shirt as a false nine, then went back to being a No. 10, before he was used in a deeper role and even sometimes as a quasi-fullback.

Reyna will need to embrace such versatility if he wants an even better chance of starting for the USMNT. Competition is greater than it has ever been after an influx of impressive youngsters during the September-October international break, and Reyna will only strengthen his case if he can be trusted as a central midfielder or even as a winger.