USMNT Star Gio Reyna Snubs MLS to ‘Enter Talks’ With Surprise Team

In desperate need of a fresh start, U.S. men’s national team midfielder Gio Reyna is reportedly in talks to join Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The 23-year-old saw his stock increase this summer after representing the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup. Reyna scored a brilliant trivela goal in the team’s 4–1 win over Paraguay and earned heaps of praise from Mauricio Pochettino, who called him an “amazing talent.”

The tournament also boosted the American’s reputation after previous scandals involving his parents and former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter sullied his name—and Strasbourg have seemingly taken notice.

The Athletic report the French outfit is exploring a move to sign Reyna this summer. A transfer is in the best interest of the midfielder, who only made 20 appearances for Mönchengladbach last season.

Should a move to Strasbourg materialize, Reyna would be playing under the BlueCo umbrella. The consortium, which also owns Premier League giants Chelsea, is led by U.S. businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The Curious Case of Reyna

Gio Reyna made a name for himself in his early Dortmund days. | Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Reyna was once heralded as one of the most exciting talents coming through the ranks of the USMNT. In 2020–21, he recorded seven goals and six assists in 46 appearances for Borussia Dortmund as a teenager, playing alongside Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Fast forward to 2026, and Reyna spent more time on the bench than the pitch at Mönchengladbach. The transfer was supposed to be a fresh start for Reyna after a recent slew of lackluster seasons at Dortmund, as well as a failed loan stint at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Much of Reyna’s decline came from multiple long-term injuries that ruined his ascent, but even a clean bill of health couldn’t get him much playing time. Despite landing a three-year contract with Mönchengladbach, the American still failed to break into the team last season. He logged just 510 minutes in the Bundesliga and scored only one goal.

The lack of opportunity would hurt any player, but it especially did a number on Reyna, whose form had already turned dangerously inconsistent following his fitness woes. Pochettino still put his trust in the player, though, and now Reyna will hope Strasbourg will follow suit.

Why Reyna Keeps Avoiding MLS Return

Gio Reyna could surely earn himself a blockbuster MLS move. | John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Perhaps the easiest—and most obvious—route Reyna could have taken to revive his career would have been to join Major League Soccer. The 23-year-old would no doubt start for a majority of teams in the league and could collect a hefty salary.

Playing in MLS would also give Reyna the chance to compete in front of home crowds throughout the United States, further rehabbing his brand after this summer’s World Cup campaign. Plus, he would likely find it easier to acclimate to MLS than Ligue 1, given he came up through the ranks of New York City FC’s academy.

Yet the allure of playing in Europe, like many of his fellow USMNT teammates, is seemingly too much for Reyna to ignore. Should he make a statement at Strasbourg, he has a better chance of one day facilitating a move to an elite club in Europe’s top five leagues than if he starred for say, D.C. United.

The door could potentially swing open to an MLS transfer if Strasbourg ultimately does not sign Reyna, but only time will tell if that possibility becomes a reality.

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