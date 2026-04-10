USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Weston McKennie Skyrockets, Patrick Agyemang Out

Sports Illustrated recently started a new weekly feature analyzing the soccer weekend from a U.S. men’s and women’s national team perspective (check out the opening editions here, here and here).

The countdown is on for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the USMNT just nine weeks away from opening kickoff. Manager Mauricio Pochettino aims to finalize his tournament roster by May to avoid any last-minute heartbreaks for players cut. Although a noble endeavor, the status and dynamics of Pochettino’s squad seem to be changing by the minute, and this week’s return to club performances put that reality on blast. It’s likely the Argentine boss spent most of the week at the drawing board, head in hands.

Here’s our stock up, stock down analysis for the men in Stars and Stripes.

USMNT Stock Up

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter impressed in MLS last weekend. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sebastian Berhalter was dominant—nay, heroic—in the midfield for the Vancouver Whitecaps in his return to MLS play this week, leading the Canadian side to a thrilling 3–2 stoppage time win over their rivals, Portland Timbers, on Saturday.

Despite clocking 78 minutes in the USMNT’s 2–0 loss to No. 5 ranked Portugal on March 31, Berhalter returned to MLS seemingly refreshed.

After solid contributions throughout the first 90 minutes against the Timbers, the 24-year-old put on his cape in the final moments of stoppage time. As Portland raced down the field on the counterattack, Berhalter made a clean, yet forceful tackle in the final third to regain Vancouver’s possession. German star and teammate Thomas Müller drove the ball up the field, while Berhalter sprinted towards the goal. A blocked shot soon deflected towards the top of the box, where Berhalter capitalized on it by firing it first-time into the back of the net.

Something about Sebastian Berhalter and stoppage time tackles 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/HJRDEaYusb — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 5, 2026

Chris Brady

Chris Brady was one of four goalkeepers called up to the March international camp. | Dan Bartel - Chicago Fire FC/MLS via Getty Images

Chris Brady, a back-up goalkeeper for the USMNT, shined in the return to club play. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper actually did have fresh legs, benched for both of the USMNT’s March friendlies; however, after Brady’s stardom on Saturday, Pochettino may rethink the 22-year-old’s place on the depth chart.

He was named both Man of the Match and to the MLS Team of the Matchday after securing his third shutout of the season on Saturday in a 1–0 win against Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC, a squad known for their offensive firepower. Brady made four critical saves, including palming Hany Mukhtar’s upper-90 free kick over the crossbar in the 74th minute.

Big time save for Chris Brady ‼️



Chicago is trying to maintain the clean sheet late.



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/cwlwVpaYyT pic.twitter.com/V7mQLd3mkJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has had huge success this season with Juventus. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Weston McKennie, the star midfielder for the USMNT, had a stellar week for Juventus, earning Man of the Match after scoring the second goal in his side’s 2–0 win over Genoa in Serie A play.

The 27-year-old first ignited a rapid counterattack in the 17th minute before eventually rocketing the ball first-time into the net off a cross inside the box, bringing his Serie A total to five goals this season, which ties a career-best he set in the 2020–21 season. The star still has seven games left of Serie A action to beat that record.

The goal marked McKennie’s ninth across all competitions this season, which includes four in UEFA Champions League play.

Weston McKennie is the Panini Player of the Match! 🏆#JuveGenoa pic.twitter.com/lT9Hqlvw6a — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 6, 2026

USMNT Stock Down

Patrick Agyemang

Patrick Agyemang has been ruled out for the 2026 World Cup. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury on Monday, stretchered off during Derby County’s game against Stoke City in the English Championship and ruling him out for this summer’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who featured in both of the USMNT’s March friendlies and even notched a late goal in the 5–2 loss to Belgium, looked likely to contend for a place on Pochettino’s final World Cup roster; however, he will now not be fit in time.

It would have an inspiring story for Agyemang to make his first World Cup debut, having had an unlike journey to the top. He began his meteroic rise in college, playing at the Division III level for Eastern Connecticut State University only five years ago. Given his young age, Agyemang is likely to return to the USMNT in the future.

Pochettino will now have to reevaluate his options at the striker position, likely turning to Folarin Balogun or Ricardo Pepi.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic lost his starting role on Monday. | Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The star of the USMNT keeps falling. As if his scoring drought didn’t bruise his pride enough, forward Christian Pulisic was demoted from his starting position for Serie A side AC Milan on Monday, instead substituting onto the pitch in the 74th minute of play to witness his team lose 1–0 to Napoli.

Pulisic, endearingly called “Captain America,” is now 16 games goal-less across all competitions. He still has eight goals and three assists for his Serie A squad this season, thanks to a highly productive fall, and had been a consistent starter in the lead-up to Monday’s game.

The superstar will look for some ice for his bruised pride and a new offensive mentality, as he has just nine weeks until FIFA World Cup kickoff to find his form again.

Cristian Roldan

Cristian Roldan could not bring his side to victory on Wednesday. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Cristian Roldan, the captain and stalwart midfielder of the Seattle Sounders as well as fringe player for the USMNT, could not guide his MLS side to victory on Wednesday, as they were thumped 2–0 by Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Roldan, who was handed a yellow card in the scrappy match, particularly struggled with his long ball execution, only successful on four of his seven attempts overhead.

The 30-year-old will have another chance against Tigres UANL, as the Sounders host the Liga MX side in the second leg next Wednesday; however his recent shortcomings may not curry favor with Pochettino, who has not consistently integrated Roldan into his lineup.

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