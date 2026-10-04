Why USMNT Striker Julian Hall Wears ‘Zakrzewski’ on the Back of His Jersey

U.S. men’s national team striker Julian Hall has quickly become a household name; however, he bears a different one on the back of his jersey.

The 18-year-old phenom rose to national prominence this week after scoring a goal in each of his first two appearances for the senior national team, becoming the youngest USMNT player ever to score in back-to-back matches. Despite his rookie status, Hall immediately dazzled on the international stage. The New York City-native also had an assist in his debut against Peru as well as a sneaky “dummy” move in the subsequent match that left Chile in a daze.

But instead of “Hall” on the back of his No. 19 jersey, the teenager bears the name “Zakrzewski.” It is his mother’s maiden name, an ode to her and his Polish heritage.

“I’m shedding some light on my mom,” Hall said after Tuesday’s match against Chile. “She comes from a Polish background. She’s done a lot, sacrificed a lot for me to be on a stage like this. I want to kind of give back to her and shed some light on her.”

Hall also wears the name “Zakrzewski” on the back of his No. 16 jersey for club side New York Red Bull, where he has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season. He has racked up 10 goals and fives assists in 26 years thus far for the MLS side, earning a career-first nod to the 2026 MLS All-Star game this summer.

Julian Hall Still Open to Switching Nationalities

Hall could still represent Poland. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The American-Polish dual-national has been up front about his indecision regarding which nation to represent.

“I don’t really have a preference,” Hall told Sports Illustrated back in July. “I’ve had talks with the Polish Federation, and I’ve already represented the U.S. as a youth player.”

Even after accepting the call up from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, the New Yorker is still not completely committed to representing the Stars and Stripes long-term.

“I think it’s definitely not solidified for me,” he told the New York Post last month prior to the international camp. “I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m going to do as much as I can to make an impact, but I’m definitely still open to my Polish side. That’s a side that I cherish a lot, especially because my mom is from there. I wouldn’t say it’s solidified.”

The Poland national team has not been shy about its interest in Hall, even seeing Poland soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza travel to the U.S. for a meeting with Hall’s mother. Hall has also been outspoken about his idolization of legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who now also plays in MLS but for the Chicago Fire.

Hall is technically still eligible to switch allegiances. FIFA’s rules regarding dual-nationals dictate that once a player under the age of 21 plays more than three competitive international matches for a nation, then they are locked into representing that country. Hall has only competed in friendlies for the USMNT, which do not count at any age.