USMNT’s Three Best Players of the Week: Turner’s Resurgence, Freeman’s First Start

Just four weekends remain until U.S. national team manager Mauricio Pochettino steps out to an event in New York City and unveils the 26 men that will represent the Stars and Stripes this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

With time ticking down to the May 26 announcement, the opportunities for players to impress in Europe, MLS and beyond are fleeting, making every match integral for those who see themselves in contention for the final squad.

The latest week of club action saw impressive performances from across the globe, including Brenden Aaronson generating several chances in Leeds United’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea and Brian White scoring in MLS play. At the same time, it also saw the end of Folarin Balogun’s momentous goal-scoring streak in Ligue 1, missing out on a ninth-consecutive game with goal, a mark last set by Zlatan Ibrahimović (AC Milan, 2021).

With another week of action wrapped up, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top three U.S. players.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman thrived in his first La Liga start with CF Villarreal. | Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images/IMAGO

There is still no determination on what defensive formation the USMNT will use at the World Cup, but for a right back or right wing back role, Alex Freeman is proving a case for not just roster inclusion, but a starting spot.

This weekend saw the former Orlando City standout put in his best performance for Villarreal since arriving in Spain in January. Making his first start in La Liga play, the 21-year-old played the entire 90 minutes, providing key overlapping runs to overload the right wing with Nicolas Pepé, who scored and earned Man of the Match honors.

While Freeman’s stat line of 11 defensive contributions and five successful tackles on five attempts stand out, it was more of his presence down the wing and his ability to shift centrally that helped him find success.

The best part of his game came in the 86th minute, when he showcased a perfect buildup from the back to spark a late attack. He had been more direct in play leading up to this moment, but quickly showed how well he can command interplay in triangles and find teammates who are making quick runs behind defenders.

From the touchline, he made quick adjustments after short passes and quickly scanned the space, before eventually exiting the triangular pattern and piercing a defensive line with pinpoint precision.

In his 15 caps so far with the USMNT, Freeman has shown flashes of this dynamic movement under Pochettino’s command. Yet, with these skillsets now appearing more regularly for him at an elite level, there will be hope that he can shine with the Stars and Stripes this summer.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner has enjoyed a resurgence through 2026. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Could Matt Turner be making a last-minute case to be the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup? So far this season, he’s certainly looked the part—and this past week saw the New England Revolution backstop overshadow expected starter Matt Freese’s efforts with New York City FC.

On Wednesday, the veteran made eight saves in a 2–1 New England win over Atlanta United, including a critical diving stop to the far post in the final minute. Then on the weekend, he made nine saves against Inter Miami, even keeping a frustrated Lionel Messi off of the scoresheet. He allowed a single goal on a rebound to Germán Berterame on 10 shots in a 1–1 draw.

Matt Turner denies a Luis Suarez golazo 🧤



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/c7Y4rFtM36 pic.twitter.com/22zV4mBmLb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 25, 2026

Outside of his heroic saves, Turner hit 12 successful long balls over the two matches and made 24 recoveries for an all-around commanding effort.

While the 31-year-old has been largely relegated to the second string under Pochettino since a disheartening two games against Panama and Canada at the 2025 Concacaf Nations League, his form could make Pochettino’s starting goalkeeper decision much more challenging than previously expected.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi has scored three goals in his last two matches with PSV Eindhoven. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While Balogun’s goalscoring streak ended in France, it wasn’t all disappointing news for U.S. strikers this weekend, with Ricardo Pepi netting a brace in PSV Eindhoven’s 6–1 win over PEC Zwolle. The win expanded PSV’s lead atop the Dutch Eredivisie, despite already claiming the league title. At the same time, it marked the second-straight game with a goal for the U.S. forward.

Ricardo Pepi kopt piekfijne voorzet van Guus Til binnen! 🚂#spapsv pic.twitter.com/6ZC67AWfhB — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 11, 2026

Pepi is now at 13 goals and an assist in just 1,167 league minutes this season, showing himself to be one of the most potent strikers within the USMNT pool, alongside Balogun. However, PSV’s dominance in the league is hampering his potential in Pochettino’s system, which places intense defensive demands on strikers, a characteristic not required for a PSV striker in the Netherlands.

Still, any goalscoring form is good for the U.S., and there will be hopes that he can bring that scoring touch to the national team in just a few weeks.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC