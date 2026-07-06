USMNT vs. Belgium—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The build up to the U.S. men’s national team’s clash with Belgium has been dominated by one talking point only: FIFA’s unprecedented decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s one-match suspension, allowing him to participate at Lumen Field.

The fallout from that decision will continue for many days, weeks and even months to come, and that will unfortunately detract from what’s been a really strong showing from the USMNT in the initial stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Deserved winners against Paraguay and Australia in the group stage, Bosnia and Herzegovina was comfortably seen off in a controlled performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s side—the meager 0.88 xG (expected goals) tally not reflective of how in control of its performance and emotions the Stars and Stripes were.

Belgium’s group stage was rocky, only securing its place in the knockouts with a win over New Zealand in its final game, and it looked for all the world like Rudi Garcia’s team would be dumped out by Senegal after going 2–0 down. But a miraculous late comeback, started in the 86th minute, saw the Red Devils score two quick goals to take the game to extra time.

Youri Tielemans then scored a dramatic penalty, five minutes beyond the allotted extra 30, to wrap up the victory—that effort one of 19 Belgium had at Senegal’s goal in an end-to-end match that will be remembered as one of the games of this tournament.

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