USMNT vs. Canada—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The U.S. men’s national team takes on back-to-back North American rivals when hosting Canada on Tuesday in its fourth friendly of the current international window.

The Stars and Stripes were emphatic 3–0 victors over Mexico at the weekend as manager Mauricio Pochettino finally broke his curse against El Tri. Young guns shone once again as teenagers Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall were among the goalscorers, before Malik Tillman added the cherry on top late into proceedings.

The triumph in Glendale, Ariz. marked the third-successive win for the USMNT following four-goal victories over Peru and Chile. It’s been an incredibly productive break for Pochettino and his players, who can reach even loftier heights by overcoming Canada at Allianz Field.

The Canucks have played one fewer friendly than their neighbors, but boast a perfect record after also conquering Peru and Chile. While the USMNT’s attacking quality has dazzled, it’s Jesse Marsch’s resilient defense that has taken center stage.

Saturday will provide the 43rd official meeting between the rivals and the 17th friendly. The USMNT leads the overall head-to-head record, but Canada has closed the gap in recent times following two-consecutive 2–1 wins.

USMNT vs. Canada Score Prediction

Youthful USMNT Marches to Victory

The U.S. are in terrific form. | Vanessa Luna/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT has dazzled without many of its leading protagonists in recent matches, and its youthful revolution will continue against Canada. Expect Pochettino’s band of teenagers to play a major part in the outcome of the duel.

Form, home advantage and roster depth are all advantages the Stars and Stripes have, and they should edge to victory against an admittedly formidable and stubborn foe.

Canada will make life difficult for its hosts as it aims to win three-successive matches against the USMNT for the first time in over half a century, but injury issues limit Marsch’s selection pool significantly.

Attacking form : Pochettino has the USMNT purring in the final third. Having scored 11 times across its last three matches, it has now netted 28 times in its 12 games across this calendar year.

: Pochettino has the USMNT purring in the final third. Having scored 11 times across its last three matches, it has now netted 28 times in its 12 games across this calendar year. Head-to-head record : While Canada has won the last two meetings between the rivals, the USMNT has triumphed in five of the last eight clashes played on American soil.

: While Canada has won the last two meetings between the rivals, the USMNT has triumphed in five of the last eight clashes played on American soil. The kids are alright: Pochettino’s young players have been on fire during the current round of friendlies. Hall has scored in each of the three matches, while Justin Ellis, Sullivan and Mathis Albert have also found the back of the net.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Canada

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

Pochettino should make changes from the Mexico triumph. | FotMob

Pochettino has willingly experimented with his team during the current break, reaping the rewards of a hungry and talented generation desperate to shine. More youngsters will be fielded in Minnesota, with Sullivan and Hall potentially joined by Albert and Peyton Miller down the left wing.

Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams could anchor the midfield, meaning Sebastian Berhalter will be forced to drop out for the former. Tillman should start just in front of the double pivot as he seeks to add to goals scored against Peru and Mexico.

Miller’s introduction might be the only change to Pochettino’s backline, although Chris Brady could replace Diego Kochen in between the posts.

It’s worth remembering that the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie have all been omitted from a new-look roster.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Brady; Freeman, Richards, Trusty, Miller; Adams, Musah; Sullivan, Tillman, Albert; Hall.

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Marsch has some injury issues to overcome. | FotMob

Marsch should restore some big names to his starting lineup after making alterations for the weekend’s win over Peru.

Inter Miami’s Dayne St. Clair appears likely to reside in goal, while Richie Laryea should come back into the team at left back. In midfield, Stephen Eustáquio could once again partner the impressive Nathan Saliba.

Jonathan David is aiming to get back on the scoresheet as he makes his 85th international appearance—which puts him all by himself as the fifth-most capped player for the men’s team. Cyle Larin. however, won’t be his strike partner after withdrawing from the squad due to a back injury suffered against Peru.

Tajon Buchanan has also been forced to head back to his club early due to fitness issues, with Liam Millar likely to start on the right-hand side yet again.

Canada predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-4-2): St. Clair; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Knight-Lebel, Laryea; Millar, Eustáquio, Saliba, Shaffelburg; Jebbison, J. David.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Canada Kick Off?

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Stadium: Allianz Field

Allianz Field Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

How to Watch USMNT vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TNT USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports Canada TSN1, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Mexico ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico