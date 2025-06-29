USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Gold Cup Quarterfinal Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team is in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Gold Cup and is looking to continue its good form in the tournament when it takes on Costa Rica in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday night.
While Mauricio Pochettino’s team entered the tournament with doubts after four straight losses, it thrived in the group stage, beating each of Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti to emerge as the top seed.
Now, they take on one of the stronger Concacaf sides in Costa Rica, who finished second in their group to Mexico. While Los Ticos aren’t quite at the level as they were 11 summers ago in Brazil at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, they will still provide a formidable opponent in the quarterfinal.
Here’s everything you need to know about that clash.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Costa Rica Kick-Off?
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Costa Rica Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- USMNT: 20 wins
- Costa Rica: 17 wins
- Draws: 6
Last matchup: USMNT 3–0 Costa Rica—Jan. 22, 2025 (international friendly)
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Costa Rica
USMNT 2–1 Haiti - 6/22/2025
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica - 6/22/2025
Saudi Arabia 0–1 USMNT - 6/19/2025
Costa Rica 2–1 Dominican Republic - 6/18/2025
USMNT 5–0 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/15/2025
Costa Rica 4–3 Suriname - 6/15/2025
USMNT 0–4 Switzerland - 6/10/2025
Costa Rica 2–1 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/10
USMNT 1–2 Türkiye - 6/7/2025
Bahamas 0–8 Costa Rica - 6/7/10
How to Watch USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia in USA on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX, Sling TV
Spanish
TUDN, UniMas
USMNT Team News
The U.S. men’s national team have been able to quiet some of the noise a year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026 on home soil, given a stellar group stage which saw standout performances from several players.
While Pochettino has adjusted his lineup through each match, attacking midfielder Malik Tillman and central midfielder Sebastian Berhalter have been two of the tournament’s standouts, while center back Chris Richards has continued his elite level of leadership at the back.
Expect the USMNT to rely on strong play from those three against Costa Rica, and to likely turn to Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang up top, after he scored against Haiti to clinch the perfect group stage with his second goal of the tournament.
However, lineup decisions could be impacted by yellow card accumulation worries, as each of Berhalter and Tyler Adams would be suspended for the semifinal if they pick up one more caution.
As much as success at the Gold Cup has been of primary importance for the group donning the Stars and Stripes, there have also been recent transfer links for several players, including Agyemang’s rumored move to Derby County and Tillman’s links with Bayer Leverkusen, both of which have yet to come to fruition.
After allowing just one goal through the group stage, the USMNT will hope to shut down Costa Rica’s attack and keep their stingy form to clinch a spot in challenging matchups which await in the semifinals and final.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Costa Rica
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Berhalter, de la Torre; McGlynn, Tillman, Luna; Agyemang.
Costa Rica Team News
Costa Rica came within a chance of winning the group, finishing just one goal behind Mexico after a scoreless draw in their matchup. However, now they enter the quarterfinal with a chance to take down a very beatable USMNT.
Head coach Miguel Herrera’s side opened the Gold Cup with a thrilling comeback 4–3 win over Suriname, and pushed past an upstart Dominican Republic 2–1 to book their place in the quarterfinals. At the same time, they have continuously improved in 2025, with strong results in Concacaf World Cup qualifying before the Gold Cup.
Should they find success against the USMNT, they will likely look to leading scorer Manfred Ugalde, who has three goals in as many games at the tournament, as well as New York City FC attacker Alonso Martínez, who has eight goals in 16 MLS matches this season.
At the back, former Real Madrid star Keylor Navas continues to hold on to the starting goalkeeper position, and has maintained his form even in his waning playing years at 38 years old.
It won’t be an easy task for Costa Rica, especially with the expected crowd in Minnesota, but it won’t be impossible.
Costa Rica Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Costa Rica Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (5-3-2): Navas; C. Mora, Mitchell, Vargas, Gamboa, Calvo; Aguilera, Galo, Alcocer; Martinez, Zamora
USMNT vs. Costa Rica Score Prediction
It’s definitly not the easiest quarterfinal draw for either side, but given the advantage of playing at home and the stingy defensive form through the group stage, the USMNT likely hold the advantage against Los Ticos. However, American supporters should be prepared for some concerning moments, as it won’t be a comfortable win.
Score Prediction: USMNT 1–0 Costa Rica