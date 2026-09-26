USMNT vs. Peru: Confirmed Lineups for International Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team is back in action for the first time since the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reuniting for the expanded, two-week September–October international window.

The Stars and Stripes kick off the four-match slate of friendlies on Saturday in Orlando with a clash against South American foe Peru.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino stunned the nation last week, announcing a completely-overhauled roster for the fall, naming just half of the stars that featured for him on soccer’s grandest stage two months ago. Instead, Pochettino opted to select 13 uncapped players, including eight teenagers, to rep the senior squad, and he will waste no time putting them to the test.

Three newcomers cracked the starting lineup, and several more are anticipated to make their senior debuts. Nevertheless, the No. 16 globally-ranked Stars and Stripes will still be expected to walk away with victory against the No. 52-ranked team that has won just twice in its last 16 games, dating back to 2024.

Cavan Sullivan Headlines Starters

Cavan Sullivan (right) is an exciting addition to Pochettino’s roster, | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

American fans will be most excited to see 16-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan. When the Philadelphia Union attacker steps onto the pitch, he will become the youngest player to debut for the senior national team since 16-year-old prodigy Freddy Adu back in 2006. He is widely expected to become the next big legend of the team, perhaps the greatest player the Stars and Stripes have ever had.

Sullivan is joined in the starting lineup by fellow newcomers 18-year-old Peyton Miller and 19-year-old Justin Ellis, both of whom have similarly stamped their names all over Major League Soccer this season.

USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Peru

Pochettino has trialed a new lineup. | FotMob

Starting XI: Freese; Freeman, Trusty, G. Campbell, Miller; Adams (C), Musah, Tillman; Sullivan, Ellis, Reyna

Subs: Brady (GK), Kochen (GK), Schwake (GK), Dest, Pierre, A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Westfield, Albert, Berhalter, Gozo, Raines, Mehmeti, Hall, Downs.

Not Dressing: C. Campbell, Richards

Peru Starting Lineup vs. USMNT

Starting XI: Gallese (GK); Sonne, Araujo, Garcés, López; Cartagena, Yotún (C), Vélez; Magallanes, Lapadula, Vidales

Subs: Cordova, Romero, Mora, Barco, Pretell, Ugarriza, Noriega, Huamán, Concha, Valera, Inga, Soyer, Zegarra